Start Trippin
Songs
Lil Poppa Appreciates The Fine Shawty In New Track "Start Trippin"
Lil Poppa is apart of an astonishing CMG roster that includes GloRilla, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, and Moneybagg Yo.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
12 mins ago