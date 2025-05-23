Angela Simmons Appears To Hint At Yo Gotti Split In Cryptic Message

BY Caroline Fisher 15 Views
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: (L-R) Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti have been an item for a while, but now, fans are starting to suspect trouble in paradise.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti have been an item for some time now, but some fans speculate that the pair might have called it quits for good. Recently, the shoe designer took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic message with her followers, seeming fed up with someone or something in her life.

"I want. What wants me in life. In all areas. What flows FLOWS. What goes GOES," she wrote simply. While it's unclear exactly what Simmons was referring to, supporters in The Shade Room's comments section suspect that her post could have something to do with her love life.

"Ain’t no way he manifested that relationship and now they not together," one commenter writes. "Y’all had a good run," another claims. At the time of writing, Simmons has yet to address the breakup rumors. Yo Gotti has also kept quiet so far.

Read More: Yo Gotti Explains How He Plans To Help Zillionaire Doe "Maximize" His Potential

Did Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Break Up?

Simmons did share a few posts on her Instagram Story today about self-improvement, however. "Improving me!" one of them reads. "Only goals! How do I get stronger? How do I get better?"

Rumors that she and Gotti went their separate ways come after a report by MTO about the alleged breakup. According to a source who spoke with the outlet, "Angela felt like she was putting in more effort than she was getting back."

“Yo Gotti’s schedule was nonstop — studios, business, appearances — and she started feeling like she wasn’t a priority," the source reportedly added.

The speculation comes just a few months after fans theorized that the relationship was going in a very different direction. Last October, Simmons hopped online to share some photos and videos of herself wearing a huge diamond ring. Of course, this resulted in rumors that Gotti had popped the big question. It's unconfirmed whether or not that was the case.

Read More: Angela Simmons Shows Off Massive Diamond Ring And Sparks Yo Gotti Engagement Rumors

