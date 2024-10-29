Angela Simmons Shows Off Massive Diamond Ring And Sparks Yo Gotti Engagement Rumors

The rumors are now flying.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti have been together for quite some time now. Overall, there have been numerous rumors about if and when the couple will ever be engaged and get married. Throughout the last year or so, the idea of the two getting married has grown stronger. Simmons has said that Yo Gotti is "the one," while the artist and music mogul has continued to spoil Simmons on occasions such as her birthday.

The two are certainly locked in with one another and it is hard to see that changing, anytime soon. In fact, a recent social media post from Simmons has sent many fans into a frenzy of rumors and speculation. Below, you can see that Simmons is rocking a massive diamond ring on her finger. Just based on her hand movements and the way she is posing, it seems pretty clear that she wants those watching to know that she now has a pretty massive rock.

Are Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti Engaged?

While Simmons has not confirmed whether or not she and Yo Gotti are engaged, fans are certainly seeing this as a confirmation that they are. If this is, indeed, the case, then we're sure one of them will make an announcement sometime soon. For now, however, it would appear as though the couple is keeping things somewhat hush hush. In today's social media world, that is certainly an admirable thing to do.