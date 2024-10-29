Angela Simmons Shows Off Massive Diamond Ring And Sparks Yo Gotti Engagement Rumors

BYAlexander Cole450 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)
The rumors are now flying.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti have been together for quite some time now. Overall, there have been numerous rumors about if and when the couple will ever be engaged and get married. Throughout the last year or so, the idea of the two getting married has grown stronger. Simmons has said that Yo Gotti is "the one," while the artist and music mogul has continued to spoil Simmons on occasions such as her birthday.

The two are certainly locked in with one another and it is hard to see that changing, anytime soon. In fact, a recent social media post from Simmons has sent many fans into a frenzy of rumors and speculation. Below, you can see that Simmons is rocking a massive diamond ring on her finger. Just based on her hand movements and the way she is posing, it seems pretty clear that she wants those watching to know that she now has a pretty massive rock.

Read More: Yo Gotti Flaunts His Love For Angela Simmons With Gifts & Getaways On Her Birthday

Are Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti Engaged?

While Simmons has not confirmed whether or not she and Yo Gotti are engaged, fans are certainly seeing this as a confirmation that they are. If this is, indeed, the case, then we're sure one of them will make an announcement sometime soon. For now, however, it would appear as though the couple is keeping things somewhat hush hush. In today's social media world, that is certainly an admirable thing to do.

Let us know what you think about all of these new rumors, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons as a couple? Do you believe that Simmons gets too much hate from people on social media? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Angela Simmons Reveals Heartbreaking Way Her Son Learned About His Dad’s Murder

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
...