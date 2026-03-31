Angela Simmons Recalls Nightmare Date With Cam Newton

BY Caroline Fisher
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Angela Simmons Date Cam Newton
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Angela Simmons attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)
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During a recent appearance on Cam Newton's "Funky Friday" podcast, Angela Simmons broke down their 2011 date, and didn't hold back.

During a recent appearance on Cam Newton's Funky Friday, Angela Simmons opened up about her 2011 date with the athlete-turned-podcaster. According to her, it was far from a success, and left her eager to get out of there.

"We went to this diner. We sat down and talked. This was the first time I met you. A mutual friend connected us," she recalled. "You, the whole time, were making jokes and laughing at your own jokes. [...] So, you sat across from me. And I didn't know what to expect, and you're making jokes that I thought were just not funny, and you were patting yourself on the back and laughing [...] I was ready to go."

“When we take the taxi back, that's when you decided to be like nicer. I was about to be like, ‘Alright, bet. Bye.’ But we sat outside the hotel, and we talked. That's when I got to know you, and you were like super nice there,” she continued. "But that was like the end of our dating era if somebody wanted to know. We didn't like actually date. We met, and then we see each other here and there."

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Angela Simmons On Funky Friday

Newton claims he doesn't remember the date playing out that way, but admits that he had “a lot on [his] mind" at the time. He also says that he can't imagine “being that corny.”

“I don't remember none of that," he explained. "That was the night before I got drafted. So you can kind of imagine, like I didn't know where I was going. I may have had an out-of-body experience."

Simmons went on, describing why she felt so repulsed by Newton's behavior at the time. “It felt like an arrogant asshole,” she noted. “You sat across from me, and I can't remember the joke, but I remember thinking, ‘This is not funny.’ And you were like, ‘Haha! Tap me on back.’ I said, ‘Oh, I'm ready to go.’”

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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