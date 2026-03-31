Angela Simmons Recalls Nightmare Date With Cam Newton

During a recent appearance on Cam Newton's Funky Friday, Angela Simmons opened up about her 2011 date with the athlete-turned-podcaster. According to her, it was far from a success, and left her eager to get out of there.

"We went to this diner. We sat down and talked. This was the first time I met you. A mutual friend connected us," she recalled. "You, the whole time, were making jokes and laughing at your own jokes. [...] So, you sat across from me. And I didn't know what to expect, and you're making jokes that I thought were just not funny, and you were patting yourself on the back and laughing [...] I was ready to go."

“When we take the taxi back, that's when you decided to be like nicer. I was about to be like, ‘Alright, bet. Bye.’ But we sat outside the hotel, and we talked. That's when I got to know you, and you were like super nice there,” she continued. "But that was like the end of our dating era if somebody wanted to know. We didn't like actually date. We met, and then we see each other here and there."

Angela Simmons On Funky Friday

Newton claims he doesn't remember the date playing out that way, but admits that he had “a lot on [his] mind" at the time. He also says that he can't imagine “being that corny.”

“I don't remember none of that," he explained. "That was the night before I got drafted. So you can kind of imagine, like I didn't know where I was going. I may have had an out-of-body experience."