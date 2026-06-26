The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" Is Bringing Back A Key Detail

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" is set to return for the film's 30th anniversary. New reports confirm the 2026 retro will bring back stitched "23" branding on the heel.

That detail moves this version closer to the player exclusive Michael Jordan wore in the movie. Later retros swapped that number for "45," which referenced his baseball jersey instead.

However, this isn't a direct recreation of that original movie pair. The 2026 release is expected to follow the 2000 retro instead. That means a royal blue Jumpman logo rather than the concord shade from the film. The shoe will also bring back "Jumpman Jam" branding on the tongue tag.

The black and blue colorway has become one of the most recognized Jordan 11 releases. Michael Jordan first wore it during the 1995 playoffs before it ever hit retail. It later appeared throughout the Space Jam movie, cementing its place in sneaker history. Since then, Jordan Brand has only revisited the colorway a handful of times.

This marks the first high-top Space Jam retro in close to a decade. The shoe is set to release on December 12 in full family sizing. Given its history and the anniversary tie-in, demand is expected to be strong. The return of the original heel branding gives longtime fans a notable upgrade.

Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam"

The "Space Jam" colorway has a longer history than most people realize. Michael Jordan wore the shoe during the 1995 Eastern Conference playoffs against Orlando. That happened before the shoe ever became available to the public. Months later, he wore the same colorway throughout the Space Jam movie.

That film pair featured a concord Jumpman logo alongside "23" branding on the heel. When the shoe finally retailed in 2000, the Jumpman shade shifted to royal blue instead. The heel branding still matched the movie pair at that point. The 2009 retro followed that same setup, keeping "23" and the royal blue logo.