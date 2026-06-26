JD Vance Sarcastically Calls Diddy A "Great Christian Theologian"

As caught by TMZ, Vance was talking about his new faith-based memoir about his religious journey towards Catholicism. The host asked him a question about a specific chapter called "More Money, More Problems." This obviously evoked Puff and Biggie Smalls' "Mo Money Mo Problems" track with Mase, and it turns out this is intentional. "Why does more money sometimes cause more problems?" the event's host asked.

"Well, you know, I'm a millennial," the VP replied. "And so, I believe that's the wisdom of the great Christian theologian P. Diddy." The crowd laughed as he put on a comically exasperated face. "Who, as we found out in the last couple of years, is very much not a Christian or a theologian. But... *laughs*."

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Diddy Wanted Trump's Pardon

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at a manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Mich, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beyond this odd reference to Sean Combs' crimes, there isn't much of a connection between these two unrelated public figures. The closest folks have is Combs and his team's attempts to receive a presidential pardon from the administration of Donald Trump, efforts they were not successful in.

For those unaware, Diddy is serving a federal prison sentence for transporting individuals across state lines for the purposes of prostitution. He avoided more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering during his trial last year. But from a mountain of civil lawsuits, testimony, evidence, and more, the wider picture around his crimes indicates a pattern of sexual abuse, violence, assault, and more.

As for the U.S.' Vice President, JD Vance's hip-hop crossovers usually have more to do with Nicki Minaj than they do with the latest big stories in the culture. That's because the Queen of the Barbz has been rap's biggest MAGA cheerleader for a while now.