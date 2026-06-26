JD Vance Sarcastically Calls Diddy A "Great Christian Theologian"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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JD Vance Diddy Great Christian Theologian
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
JD Vance's hip-hop takes usually have more to do with Nicki Minaj, but he recently chose to crack a joke about Diddy and his many crimes.

The Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, is a millennial, so he remembers the Bad Boy era well. His recent joke about Diddy at the Richard Nixon Library ruffled some feathers, mostly because of how casually he seemed to refer to the Bad Boy mogul's many crimes.

As caught by TMZ, Vance was talking about his new faith-based memoir about his religious journey towards Catholicism. The host asked him a question about a specific chapter called "More Money, More Problems." This obviously evoked Puff and Biggie Smalls' "Mo Money Mo Problems" track with Mase, and it turns out this is intentional. "Why does more money sometimes cause more problems?" the event's host asked.

"Well, you know, I'm a millennial," the VP replied. "And so, I believe that's the wisdom of the great Christian theologian P. Diddy." The crowd laughed as he put on a comically exasperated face. "Who, as we found out in the last couple of years, is very much not a Christian or a theologian. But... *laughs*."

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Diddy Wanted Trump's Pardon
U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at a manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Mich, Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at a manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Mich, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beyond this odd reference to Sean Combs' crimes, there isn't much of a connection between these two unrelated public figures. The closest folks have is Combs and his team's attempts to receive a presidential pardon from the administration of Donald Trump, efforts they were not successful in.

For those unaware, Diddy is serving a federal prison sentence for transporting individuals across state lines for the purposes of prostitution. He avoided more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering during his trial last year. But from a mountain of civil lawsuits, testimony, evidence, and more, the wider picture around his crimes indicates a pattern of sexual abuse, violence, assault, and more.

As for the U.S.' Vice President, JD Vance's hip-hop crossovers usually have more to do with Nicki Minaj than they do with the latest big stories in the culture. That's because the Queen of the Barbz has been rap's biggest MAGA cheerleader for a while now.

In any case, this Diddy reference was very odd. It's one thing to reference an iconic song, but another to laugh about his moral character out of the blue.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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