Real Boston Richey Claims He's Quitting Rap After Abuse & Grooming Claims

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Real Boston Richey Quitting Rap Abuse Grooming Claims
Real Boston Richey displays stacks of cash as he records a music video in Tallahassee, Fla. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Br 13. Chasity Maynard/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
While Real Boston Richey did not reference his allegations in his latest Twitter rant, it's hard not to see how his image was impacted.

Real Boston Richey had a quick rise in the 2020s decade under Future's Freebandz guidance and hits like "Help Me." But it seems like he might be done with the hip-hop game. The "B***h You Weird" rapper recently took to his Twitter page to rant about quitting rap and preferring to stay in the streets. Only time will tell if this is just a venting session or a legitimate exit from the music world.

"I quit rap, I rather trap," he wrote earlier this week, peppering more messages as it went on. "B***hes ain't s**t. And I'm done tricking h* get the f**k onnnnnnn... Ion be having no desire to argue with you b***hes in the comments beat it... I already won s**t I accomplished n***a will never achieve… I got a platinum record solo dolo don’t forget it... BRING THE TRAP BACK... Ion need no help f**k these n***as i can turn this s**t on whenever im ready... all and all I still thank the lord."

Elsewhere amid this Twitter storm, Boston Richey also shouted out and retweeted Pluto, so it seems like they still have a solid dynamic. We will see if the Florida MC commits to hanging up the mic or if he ends up walking this back. Either way, it's always tough but nonetheless important to see artists go through these doubts and communicate their frustrations.

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Real Boston Richey Allegations

While he didn't mention any of this in his series of tweets, many fans replied to these proclamations by bringing up various allegations against Real Boston Richey. As such, some folks believe this increased public scrutiny and the way the allegations spread online might also be a factor in wanting to quit. But that's a speculative interpretation and not based on anything he actually said.

As for the claims themselves, Richey's ex girlfriend Tatiana Chanell accused him of abuse, grooming, and other forms of misconduct. It even resulted in a diss track called "Go Tati" from Lil Tjay, so it wasn't just online backlash. Whether or not these allegations influenced Boston Richey's decision, he's not returning to rap just yet.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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