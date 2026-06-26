Real Boston Richey Claims He's Quitting Rap After Abuse & Grooming Claims

Real Boston Richey had a quick rise in the 2020s decade under Future's Freebandz guidance and hits like "Help Me." But it seems like he might be done with the hip-hop game. The "B***h You Weird" rapper recently took to his Twitter page to rant about quitting rap and preferring to stay in the streets. Only time will tell if this is just a venting session or a legitimate exit from the music world.

"I quit rap, I rather trap," he wrote earlier this week, peppering more messages as it went on. "B***hes ain't s**t. And I'm done tricking h* get the f**k onnnnnnn... Ion be having no desire to argue with you b***hes in the comments beat it... I already won s**t I accomplished n***a will never achieve… I got a platinum record solo dolo don’t forget it... BRING THE TRAP BACK... Ion need no help f**k these n***as i can turn this s**t on whenever im ready... all and all I still thank the lord."

Elsewhere amid this Twitter storm, Boston Richey also shouted out and retweeted Pluto, so it seems like they still have a solid dynamic. We will see if the Florida MC commits to hanging up the mic or if he ends up walking this back. Either way, it's always tough but nonetheless important to see artists go through these doubts and communicate their frustrations.

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Real Boston Richey Allegations

While he didn't mention any of this in his series of tweets, many fans replied to these proclamations by bringing up various allegations against Real Boston Richey. As such, some folks believe this increased public scrutiny and the way the allegations spread online might also be a factor in wanting to quit. But that's a speculative interpretation and not based on anything he actually said.