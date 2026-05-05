6ix9ine Trolls Boston Richey Over Ex-Girlfriend’s Allegations

It’s never a dull moment with Tekashi 6ix9ine, but the antics have undoubtedly become predictable. Without the ability to sell records the way he once did, largely because his rap career has been down the drain since he got locked up, he basically needs to latch his name onto the latest news headline so we remember that he exists. Typically, it relates to another rapper snitching in some capacity.

This time, it relates to the drama surrounding Real Boston Richey and Tatiana Chanel, in which she alleged that he was gay. Moreover, she said that she used sex toys on him in the bedroom. Both allegations that Boston Richey denied. During a recent stream, Tekashi 6ix9ine called out Boston Richey over the allegations while flexing new jewelry. “N***as is not Mr. Pay For Sh*t. N***as is Mr. Peg For Sh*t. I’m the real Mr. Pay For Sh*t, n***a. I don’t be sticking dildos in my ass, n***a,” he said as someone assisted putting a massive chain on with a Birkin as a pendant. “N***a, this sh*t cost more than people’s chains,” he added as he flaunted the purse attached to his chain.

6ix9ine Buys New Chain

We’ve yet to hear from Real Boston Richey regarding Tekashi 6ix9ine, but after the explosive allegations of abuse and kidnapping emerged, he attempted to clear the air himself. The 11-minute video saw him explaining their relationship, claiming that he loved but they had a toxic relationship where they cheated on each other. However, in response, she accused him of grooming her when she was underage and abusing her.