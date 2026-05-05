6ix9ine Trolls Boston Richey Over Ex-Girlfriend’s Allegations

BY Aron A.
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It was only a matter of time until 6ix9ine had something to say.

It’s never a dull moment with Tekashi 6ix9ine, but the antics have undoubtedly become predictable. Without the ability to sell records the way he once did, largely because his rap career has been down the drain since he got locked up, he basically needs to latch his name onto the latest news headline so we remember that he exists. Typically, it relates to another rapper snitching in some capacity.

This time, it relates to the drama surrounding Real Boston Richey and Tatiana Chanel, in which she alleged that he was gay. Moreover, she said that she used sex toys on him in the bedroom. Both allegations that Boston Richey denied. During a recent stream, Tekashi 6ix9ine called out Boston Richey over the allegations while flexing new jewelry. “N***as is not Mr. Pay For Sh*t. N***as is Mr. Peg For Sh*t. I’m the real Mr. Pay For Sh*t, n***a. I don’t be sticking dildos in my ass, n***a,” he said as someone assisted putting a massive chain on with a Birkin as a pendant. “N***a, this sh*t cost more than people’s chains,” he added as he flaunted the purse attached to his chain. 

Read More: Real Boston Richey’s Ex Accuses Label Of Smear Campaign Over Alleged Explicit Video

6ix9ine Buys New Chain

We’ve yet to hear from Real Boston Richey regarding Tekashi 6ix9ine, but after the explosive allegations of abuse and kidnapping emerged, he attempted to clear the air himself. The 11-minute video saw him explaining their relationship, claiming that he loved but they had a toxic relationship where they cheated on each other. However, in response, she accused him of grooming her when she was underage and abusing her. 

We will keep you posted on anymore updates regarding the situation. Check out Tekashi 6ix9ine’s post above. Is he doing too much? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read More: Real Boston Richey’s Ex-Girlfriend Appears To Confirm She’s Not Pregnant After Accusing Him Of Assault

About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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