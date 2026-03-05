Real Boston Richey’s Ex Accuses Label Of Smear Campaign Over Alleged Explicit Video

BY Caroline Fisher
Real Boston Richey Ex Smear Campaign
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 1: Rapper Real Boston Richey attends Day One Party at Opium on January 1, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) 2O24PRINCEWILLIAMSWWW.ATLpics.Net.
Real Boston Richey's former girlfriend, Tatiana Chanell, recently took to her Instagram Story to put Epic Records on blast.

Recently, Real Boston Richey's former girlfriend Tatiana Chanell took to social media to put Epic Records on blast. In a post on her Instagram Story, she accused the label of holding a meeting after learning that the rapper had allegedly shared an explicit video of her with others. According to her, the alleged video was filmed when she was underage.

"A few days ago you all held a meeting after it was brought to your attention that your artist shared a sex tape of me from when I was underage TO other women," she alleged, as seen in a screenshot shared by Watch Live Bitez. "Rather than addressing the seriousness of that behavior, the response seems to have been to initiate a smear campaign against me."

"This situation deserved to be handled with accountability and maturity," Chanell continued. "Your artist clearly needs REAL HELP. To be very clear, this information is confirmed. I am in close contact with someone from the team who was present in the Zoom meeting at epic records where this situation was discussed."

Tatiana Chanell Accuses Real Boston Richey Of Assault

She went on to share various screenshots from gossip pages alleging that she was only with Richey for his money. At the time of writing, Epic Records has not issued a public response to Chanell's allegations.

Her latest posts come roughly a year after footage of Richey allegedly snatching a phone from her surfaced online. A few days later, she filed a police report, accusing him of forcing her into a vehicle and strangling her. Allegedly, she was also pregnant at the time.

He seemingly denied the allegations in a post on his Instagram Story. “Ion put my business on the internet no more but if yk me yk and you know how I’m coming from all this sh** I let a mf think what they gone think and run wit they bs and narrative REAL P Never Going LAME my ALBUM OTW PUBLIC Housin 3," he wrote at the time. “The Real Ones Know [healing heart emoji]."

Caroline Fisher
