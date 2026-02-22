Fine Shit – Song by Real Boston Richey

Real Boston Richey is still putting on for Tallahassee, and it looks like he might have a big release to share later in 2026. That's because of his new single and music video, "Fine Shit." The Florida MC employs a simple, piano-led trap beat to try out a surprising vocal approach on the chorus, as he manipulated his voice to sound more low-pitch and menacing. From there, he goes back to his typical delivery to flaunt his lust for another woman, his dismissal of his opposition, and his willingness to have a good night. It's not a new take for Real Boston Richey beyond that vocal manipulation, but he does his thing well enough. We'll see if this leads to an album later this year, which will hopefully progress his sound further.