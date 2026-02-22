Fine Shit – Song by Real Boston Richey

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fine Shit Real Boston Richey Fine Shit Real Boston Richey
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Real Boston Richey is back with "Fine Shit," which will surprise fans on impact thanks to a new vocal approach.

Real Boston Richey is still putting on for Tallahassee, and it looks like he might have a big release to share later in 2026. That's because of his new single and music video, "Fine Shit." The Florida MC employs a simple, piano-led trap beat to try out a surprising vocal approach on the chorus, as he manipulated his voice to sound more low-pitch and menacing. From there, he goes back to his typical delivery to flaunt his lust for another woman, his dismissal of his opposition, and his willingness to have a good night. It's not a new take for Real Boston Richey beyond that vocal manipulation, but he does his thing well enough. We'll see if this leads to an album later this year, which will hopefully progress his sound further.

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Fine Shit

All these b***hes going, b***hes love cash,
I know you ain't f***ed a rich n***a, you ain't got a Chanel bag,
75 for it, I could Zelle that,
You f**k me tonight, you get a bag or a paper tag

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Image via HNHH Pop Culture 911 Call From Kevin Samuels's Death Reveals Friend's Desperate Attempt To Save Him
Comments 0