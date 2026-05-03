Real Boston Richey Responds To Ex Girlfriend's Abuse & Grooming Claims

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Real Boston Richey Responds Ex Girlfriend Abuse Kidnapping Claims
Real Boston Richey shows off his chain as he records a music video in Tallahassee, Fla. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Br 07. Chasity Maynard/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Tatiana Chanell previously accused Real Boston Richey of sharing an explicit video of her filmed when she was underage.

Real Boston Richey has had a lot of drama with his former girlfriend Tatiana Chanell for years, whether it's grooming allegations regarding her alleged underage status or various abuse or assault accusations in the past. These recently reached a breaking point thanks to her recent kidnapping allegations against him, and he uploaded a video to social media to respond to the many accusations.

As caught by DJ Akademiks on Twitter, Boston Richey denied the claims from Chanell and instead accused her of trying to blackmail him amid legal trouble. He says he truly loved her in the relationship and was willing to lose everything for her, but they cheated on each other and they fell apart. Richey believes this is what has made his former partner so indignant online, and accused her of lying on him after he cut her off.

He said he just wanted to protect her despite folks criticizing their relationship, accusing Tatiana of only wanting him for his money. The rapper said he won't go further against Chanell because he still cares about her, admitted to messing up a lot in the relationship, and denied her allegations overall.

Livebitez caught Tatiana Chanell's alleged response to this recent video. She reportedly shared photos of scars she allegedly sustained from his alleged attacks, alleged text messages of him pleading to get her back and offering her $400K, and brought up child sex offender allegations against Real Boston Richey. Chanell said he needs professional help, calling him "sick" and saying she didn't understand the gravity of his alleged behavior before because she was allegedly underage.

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

Real Boston Richey Allegations

Previously, Tatiana Chanell accused Real Boston Richey's record label of running a smear campaign against her. She claimed they had a meeting to discuss Boston Richey allegedly sharing an explicit video of her when she was underage to other women.

We will see if this situation escalates any further or develops in other areas outside of social media. Following a lot of drama between them already, many fans are calling out the MC's alleged behavior and encouraging Chanell to demand accountability and tell her story, with others taking the opposite stance.

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Real Boston Richey Ex Smear Campaign Music Real Boston Richey’s Ex Accuses Label Of Smear Campaign Over Alleged Explicit Video
Real Boston Richey Aggressive Girlfriend Hip Hop News Relationships Real Boston Richey Catches Flack For Almost Getting Aggressive With His Girlfriend
2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals Music Real Boston Richey's Ex Tatiana Chanell Accuses Him Of Abuse & Kidnapping
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Music Real Boston Richey Accused Of Alleged Revenge Porn And Child Molestation
Comments 0