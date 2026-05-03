Real Boston Richey Responds To Ex Girlfriend's Abuse & Grooming Claims

Real Boston Richey has had a lot of drama with his former girlfriend Tatiana Chanell for years, whether it's grooming allegations regarding her alleged underage status or various abuse or assault accusations in the past. These recently reached a breaking point thanks to her recent kidnapping allegations against him, and he uploaded a video to social media to respond to the many accusations.

As caught by DJ Akademiks on Twitter, Boston Richey denied the claims from Chanell and instead accused her of trying to blackmail him amid legal trouble. He says he truly loved her in the relationship and was willing to lose everything for her, but they cheated on each other and they fell apart. Richey believes this is what has made his former partner so indignant online, and accused her of lying on him after he cut her off.

He said he just wanted to protect her despite folks criticizing their relationship, accusing Tatiana of only wanting him for his money. The rapper said he won't go further against Chanell because he still cares about her, admitted to messing up a lot in the relationship, and denied her allegations overall.

Livebitez caught Tatiana Chanell's alleged response to this recent video. She reportedly shared photos of scars she allegedly sustained from his alleged attacks, alleged text messages of him pleading to get her back and offering her $400K, and brought up child sex offender allegations against Real Boston Richey. Chanell said he needs professional help, calling him "sick" and saying she didn't understand the gravity of his alleged behavior before because she was allegedly underage.

Real Boston Richey Allegations

Previously, Tatiana Chanell accused Real Boston Richey's record label of running a smear campaign against her. She claimed they had a meeting to discuss Boston Richey allegedly sharing an explicit video of her when she was underage to other women.

We will see if this situation escalates any further or develops in other areas outside of social media. Following a lot of drama between them already, many fans are calling out the MC's alleged behavior and encouraging Chanell to demand accountability and tell her story, with others taking the opposite stance.