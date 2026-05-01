Real Boston Richey's Ex Tatiana Chanell Accuses Him Of Abuse & Kidnapping

BY Zachary Horvath
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HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Real Boston Richey attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/WireImage)
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Tensions continue to rise between Real Boston Richey and ex-girlfriend Tatiana Chanell as the latter has levied hefty allegations against him.

Real Boston Richey and ex-girlfriend Tatiana Chanell have been at odds for a while now. But today, the latter reached her breaking point. After the rapper decided to drop a song dissing her, Channell unleashed a bevy of allegations against him.

In a serious of posts, the Instagram influencer accused the Freebandz signee of abuse and kidnapping. In addition, she alleged that she was "cosplaying as a man" at times during their relationship. Her alleged proof of that was a photo of a sex toy and a screenshot of him allegedly offering to pay for it.

As for the abuse, though, Live Bitez caught wind of Chanell threatening to unleash 65 files/photos showing the physical harm that Boston Richey allegedly caused. But since he didn't take down his diss song, she went ahead and shared the alleged evidence.

She started off with some frightening ones, sharing photos from a time when Richey and a few other men allegedly kidnapped her. The allegedly true details make it even worse, though.

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Real Boston Richey & Tatiana Chanell's Relationship

Taking to her Instagram as caught by The Neighborhood Talk, Chanell writes, "Song still up, so let’s start with this [today]. When you kidnapped me had me butt naked in a truck full of men while I was bleeding on my cycle (was free bleeding the whole ride btw). And you took me from Orlando FL all the way to Alabama. Couldn’t call the police because your friends were patrolling me. And I was only able to take these photos quickly because you fell asleep. Every gas station stop you would hold me down because I’d try to bang on the windows and scream to get help. Posting the rest soon. 8 HR DRIVE NAKED IN A CAR FULL OF MEN."

This seems to just be the start of this photographic onslaught, so stay tuned for more.

In hindsight, things were always bound to get worse between Richey and Chanell. In March, the latter put his other label, Epic Records, on blast for running an alleged smear campaign against her. She claimed this after the imprint allegedly held a meeting after they learned their artist shared an intimate video with Chanell online in which she was underage.

She wrote, "A few days ago you all held a meeting after it was brought to your attention that your artist shared a sex tape of me from when I was underage TO other women. Rather than addressing the seriousness of that behavior, the response seems to have been to initiate a smear campaign against me."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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