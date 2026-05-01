Real Boston Richey and ex-girlfriend Tatiana Chanell have been at odds for a while now. But today, the latter reached her breaking point. After the rapper decided to drop a song dissing her, Channell unleashed a bevy of allegations against him.

In a serious of posts, the Instagram influencer accused the Freebandz signee of abuse and kidnapping. In addition, she alleged that she was "cosplaying as a man" at times during their relationship. Her alleged proof of that was a photo of a sex toy and a screenshot of him allegedly offering to pay for it.

As for the abuse, though, Live Bitez caught wind of Chanell threatening to unleash 65 files/photos showing the physical harm that Boston Richey allegedly caused. But since he didn't take down his diss song, she went ahead and shared the alleged evidence.

She started off with some frightening ones, sharing photos from a time when Richey and a few other men allegedly kidnapped her. The allegedly true details make it even worse, though.

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

Real Boston Richey & Tatiana Chanell's Relationship

Taking to her Instagram as caught by The Neighborhood Talk, Chanell writes, "Song still up, so let’s start with this [today]. When you kidnapped me had me butt naked in a truck full of men while I was bleeding on my cycle (was free bleeding the whole ride btw). And you took me from Orlando FL all the way to Alabama. Couldn’t call the police because your friends were patrolling me. And I was only able to take these photos quickly because you fell asleep. Every gas station stop you would hold me down because I’d try to bang on the windows and scream to get help. Posting the rest soon. 8 HR DRIVE NAKED IN A CAR FULL OF MEN."

This seems to just be the start of this photographic onslaught, so stay tuned for more.

In hindsight, things were always bound to get worse between Richey and Chanell. In March, the latter put his other label, Epic Records, on blast for running an alleged smear campaign against her. She claimed this after the imprint allegedly held a meeting after they learned their artist shared an intimate video with Chanell online in which she was underage.