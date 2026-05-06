Lil Tjay Takes Aim At Real Boston Richey On New Diss Track "Go Tati"

Last week, Tjay dropped off his new album They Just Ain't You. On Wednesday, he came through with a new deluxe version of the album, dubbed the Big One Edition. This is a direct reference to the only bonus song on the album, "Go Tati."

As it turns out, "Go Tati" is a diss record aimed at Real Boston Richey. If you have been paying attention to the news as of late, you would know that Boston Richey's ex, Tatiana Chanell, has accused the rapper of abusing her, kidnapping her, and even grooming her.

In Tjay's new song, he makes direct references to Tatiana, while also using some wordplay to reference Real Boston Richey. When you read out the lyrics, it becomes crystal clear what Tjay is trying to do.

"She said she don't want no rat no more, shawty want a goon/On the 'Gram tellin' your business like he tellin' in that room," Tjay raps on the song. "What you say? Go Tati, do your big one/Know you want a Richie, he keep playin', you gon' get one."

Lil Tjay Drops "Go Tati"

Later in the song, Lil Tjay continues to throw shots at Real Boston Richey. This makes for a punchy diss record that is already garnering quite a bit of traction online. The Boston Richey allegations have become a big story, and Tjay's insertion in the story could have some major reverberations.

"None these goofies gettin' saved, who allowed these boys to rap?/I could tell how he stay postin' 20s, he got baby racks," he raps.

Earlier this week, Tjay caught a little bit of flak online after asking streamers to react to his album. The streamers in question were DDG, PlaqueBoyMax, and even N3on. Some felt like this was in poor taste, while others compared it to a form of begging.