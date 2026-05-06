Go Tati - Song by Lil Tjay

Tatiana Chanell has made some harrowing allegations against Real Boston Richey, and now, Lil Tjay is dropping a diss track.

She said she don't want no rat no more, shawty want a goon On the 'Gram tellin' your business like he tellin' in that room What you say? Go Tati, do your big one Know you want a Richie, he keep playin', you gon' get one

Last week, Tatiana Chanell made some disturbing allegations about Real Boston Richey. She alleges that she was abused and groomed by the rapper. These allegations subsequently went viral on social media, with many fans swearing off Boston Richey and his music. Now, Lil Tjay is here with a diss track against Real Boston Richey. As part of his They Just Ain't You - Big One Edition deluxe release, he has dropped off a short track called "Go Tati." In this song, he directly references Tatiana Chanell by name, while also offering some wordplay involving Boston Richey's name and even his song titles. It's a song that fans were not expecting, and you can watch the music video, down below.

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