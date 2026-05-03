Charleston White Defends Real Boston Richey Amid Grooming & Abuse Claims

Charleston White is endlessly controversial regarding social issues, which makes his take on the Real Boston Richey allegations unsurprising. For those unaware, the rapper's ex girlfriend Tatiana Chanell accused him of kidnapping her, abusing her, engaging in underage sexual relations with her and others, and more.

In a video caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, White held more criticism for Chanell than for Boston Richey. He disparaged underage women who engage in sexual relations, and also placed the blame on parents and family members who allow that to happen.

"Don't come back to try to shame the older n***a you were f***ing," the social media personality remarked. "Is it wrong? No, it ain't wrong... It's illegal. In some households, if they don't call the police, it's right... In some states, 16-year-olds can give legal consent to have sex. So let's not act like Boston Richey was wrong for f***ing her when she was 16. He wasn't wrong. Now, had she told him when she was 16, he was wrong. But b***h, you can't come back and tell..."

Charleston White also assumed childhood abuse from family members and said Tatiana Chanell can't walk things back now. He believes she should follow a "generational cycle" and move on, and is trying to get Richey's money above all else.

Real Boston Richey's Response

Real Boston Richey responded to Tatiana Chanell's allegations. He denied them all outright in an Instagram video, accusing her of being mad due to their breakup. The rapper also claimed they kept cheating on each other, which is what made them grow apart. However, he said he still has love for Chanell and wouldn't try to tear her down publicly, which is why he's disappointed with her accusations.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, she had more accusations to make against her former partner on social media. We'll see how that develops.

This follows other allegations concerning Real Boston Richey, whether it's with Tatiana Chanell or previous partners. Throughout all the drama, he has maintained his innocence, but this chapter is heating up for him. As for Charleston White, we'll likely soon see what his next hot take is.