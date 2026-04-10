Charleston White Doesn't Believe Hassan Campbell's Afrika Bambaataa Allegations

Charleston White is a hot take machine, even around sensitive topics such as sexual abuse allegations. Following the sudden news of the passing of Afrika Bambaataa, a clip of White's old 2023 interview with DJ Akademiks on the latter's Off The Record podcast surfaced. In it, the social media provocateur comments on Hassan Campbell's child sex abuse allegations against Bambaataa, questioning their veracity.

As caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, Charleston spoke on how Campbell "had a chance" to send the hip-hop pioneer to jail, but didn't do so. He claimed they had a consensual sexual relationship, and he did not back down when Akademiks pushed back. Ak posited that White might be going too far, recalling how Hassan told DJ Vlad he would "crash out" if anyone questioned his manhood over that alleged relationship.

"You can't molest a 15-year-old," Charleston White claimed. "We fighting at 15 and 16, that n***a Hassan Campbell got bodies... At 14 years old, we was murdering. Ain't no way in the world you shoving d**k on me and I don't want it at 14, 15, 16. Not in the teen years. And I get to go home and come back? What's making me come back and knock on the door and wait for you to open it up? [...] I'm walking back to come get this d**k... You lying to me, that ain't molestation. That's volunteer f***ing. It might be underage, but didn't nobody drag you up there."

He also questioned the lack of legal consequences over this alleged situation. Some folks blasted this perspective as disrespectful and vile in the replies, whereas others fanned the flames.

Hassan Campbell's Allegations Against Afrika Bambaataa

For those unaware, Hassan Campbell's allegations against Afrika Bambaataa relate to claims that the latter allegedly forced the former to perform oral sex on him as a teenager, among other instances of assault, harassment, and abuse.