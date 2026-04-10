Charleston White Doesn't Believe Hassan Campbell's Afrika Bambaataa Allegations

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Screenshot of social media personality, Charleston White, in his car, taken from his Instagram account @officialcharlestonwhite.
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Hassan Campbell had accused the late Afrika Bambaataa of sexually abusing him as a teenager, allegations which Charleston White questions.

Charleston White is a hot take machine, even around sensitive topics such as sexual abuse allegations. Following the sudden news of the passing of Afrika Bambaataa, a clip of White's old 2023 interview with DJ Akademiks on the latter's Off The Record podcast surfaced. In it, the social media provocateur comments on Hassan Campbell's child sex abuse allegations against Bambaataa, questioning their veracity.

As caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, Charleston spoke on how Campbell "had a chance" to send the hip-hop pioneer to jail, but didn't do so. He claimed they had a consensual sexual relationship, and he did not back down when Akademiks pushed back. Ak posited that White might be going too far, recalling how Hassan told DJ Vlad he would "crash out" if anyone questioned his manhood over that alleged relationship.

"You can't molest a 15-year-old," Charleston White claimed. "We fighting at 15 and 16, that n***a Hassan Campbell got bodies... At 14 years old, we was murdering. Ain't no way in the world you shoving d**k on me and I don't want it at 14, 15, 16. Not in the teen years. And I get to go home and come back? What's making me come back and knock on the door and wait for you to open it up? [...] I'm walking back to come get this d**k... You lying to me, that ain't molestation. That's volunteer f***ing. It might be underage, but didn't nobody drag you up there."

He also questioned the lack of legal consequences over this alleged situation. Some folks blasted this perspective as disrespectful and vile in the replies, whereas others fanned the flames.

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Hassan Campbell's Allegations Against Afrika Bambaataa

For those unaware, Hassan Campbell's allegations against Afrika Bambaataa relate to claims that the latter allegedly forced the former to perform oral sex on him as a teenager, among other instances of assault, harassment, and abuse.

"I just want to take the time out to say rest in peace to the greatest child predator who ever walked this earth, Afrika Bambaataa," Campbell expressed in a Facebook video after Bambaataa's passing. He passed away in Pennsylvania yesterday (Thursday, April 9) after a prostate cancer battle. Many other men accused the Universal Zulu Nation founder of abuse, sexual assault, child molestation, trafficking, and more over the past decade.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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