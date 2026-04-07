Charleston White Takes Aim At DaBaby's Kids In Wild Rant

Charleston White went off on DaBaby during a recent rant on social media, complaining about the rapper's handling of a disagreement with an artist identified as B. White Creations. Over the weekend, B. White presented DaBaby with a painting of his daughters, which he refused to accept. Some fans online have suggested that White and B. White are cousins.

"DaBaby, f*ck your babies... DaBaby, you want us to think you would've done something to a n***a painting a picture for your kids. F*ck your kids, b*tch ass n***a. F*ck your girls," White said, before further defending the artist. "He ain't trying to go viral. This what he do."

When DJ Akademiks shared the clip on Instagram, fans had plenty of jokes in the comments section. "Did bro just up a flamethrower on me at 9 in the morning?" one user wrote. Another added: "Not gonna lie, the day somebody decides to crash out on him it will be legendary!"

Read More: DaBaby Threatens Fan After Rejecting Their Painting Of His Daughters

DaBaby's Daughters

The girls are two of the five total children that DaBaby has. As for his run-in with B. White Creations, he explained his issue with the painting during a video on social media. “Y’all getting on my motherf***ing nerves, talking about buddy with this painting of my two daughters — two of my daughters — that he presented to me outside of a nightclub or whatever,” he said.

He continued: “First and foremost, I’m not the type of father that, I’m not into grown a*s men discussing my daughters, painting pictures of my daughters, taking pictures of my kids. I don’t play like that. If you play like that, to each his own, more power to you. Send that ni**a a picture of your daughters. Let that ni**a paint them and show him some appreciation.”

DaBaby eventually took to B. White Creations to complain about a picture of his daughters still being on Instagram, despite his request to have it taken down. In turn, DaBaby accused him of seeking online attention.