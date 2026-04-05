DaBaby Threatens Fan After Rejecting Their Painting Of His Daughters

DaBaby is enjoying a pretty steady year so far following the release of his album BE MORE GRATEFUL, but it seems like he thinks some fans are taking that message to heart a little too much. When he seemed to reject a man who had a painting of two of the rapper's daughters for him outside of a nightclub, the painter took to Instagram to question the rejection, which led the music artist to clap back fiercely.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on IG, the painter said he didn't see what was wrong with the painting in a new post, but still shouted Baby out. The Charlotte MC left him an Instagram comment that made his position clear.

"You still got my daughters on yo page as a grown man after I made it clear I ain't comfortable with that," the "POP DAT THANG" spitter wrote. "Steady playing for this online attention. So when God put me back in front of you ima show you how serious I am about my daughters. Best advice I can give you, get my children off yo page & keep doing what you gifted at doing. Using My kids ain't the route to go if you wanna go viral, that's the route to go if you wanna get hurt. This a father talking not a rapper."

How Many Kids Does DaBaby Have?

"First and foremost, I'm not the type of father that's into grown-a** men discussing my daughters, painting pictures of my daughters, taking pictures of my kids," he said in a social media video. "I don't play like that. If you play like that, to each his own... Number two, I'm not accepting no painting of my daughters outside of a nightclub. Number three, you feel a way about the principles I stand on with my kids and how far I go to protect them, that ain't none of my concern."

DaBaby reportedly has five children as of March of this year. We will see if this painter fully backs off or if there will be more social media updates.