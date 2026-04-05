DaBaby Threatens Fan After Rejecting Their Painting Of His Daughters

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DaBaby Threatens Fan Rejecting Painting Of His Daughters
Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; DaBaby on the sidelines before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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A fan recently tried to gift DaBaby a painting of the rapper's daughters, but he took the rejection hard on social media by questioning why.

DaBaby is enjoying a pretty steady year so far following the release of his album BE MORE GRATEFUL, but it seems like he thinks some fans are taking that message to heart a little too much. When he seemed to reject a man who had a painting of two of the rapper's daughters for him outside of a nightclub, the painter took to Instagram to question the rejection, which led the music artist to clap back fiercely.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on IG, the painter said he didn't see what was wrong with the painting in a new post, but still shouted Baby out. The Charlotte MC left him an Instagram comment that made his position clear.

"You still got my daughters on yo page as a grown man after I made it clear I ain't comfortable with that," the "POP DAT THANG" spitter wrote. "Steady playing for this online attention. So when God put me back in front of you ima show you how serious I am about my daughters. Best advice I can give you, get my children off yo page & keep doing what you gifted at doing. Using My kids ain't the route to go if you wanna go viral, that's the route to go if you wanna get hurt. This a father talking not a rapper."

Read More: LeBron James Is Perpetuating Racist Narratives About Memphis, And The NBA Couldn't Be Happier

How Many Kids Does DaBaby Have?

"First and foremost, I'm not the type of father that's into grown-a** men discussing my daughters, painting pictures of my daughters, taking pictures of my kids," he said in a social media video. "I don't play like that. If you play like that, to each his own... Number two, I'm not accepting no painting of my daughters outside of a nightclub. Number three, you feel a way about the principles I stand on with my kids and how far I go to protect them, that ain't none of my concern."

DaBaby reportedly has five children as of March of this year. We will see if this painter fully backs off or if there will be more social media updates.

Elsewhere, Baby is trying to bounce back after controversy, although he doesn't want to compromise either. Still, his divisive musical moves don't have anything to do with this situation. Rather, this is just another example of the fan/celebrity line being too blurry for a simple rejection to go by unnoticed.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review 

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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