DaBaby Admits Show Rates Plummeted After Homophobia Controversy

BY Caroline Fisher
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DaBaby Show Rates
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 20: Rapper DaBaby attends his Album Release Party at Revel Atlanta on February 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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During a recent interview, DaBaby opened up about the fallout From his infamous Rolling Loud Miami comments.

In 2021, DaBaby took the stage at Rolling Loud Miami, where he made some comments that would end up haunting him for years to come.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he told the crowd. “Ladies, if your p—- smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d— in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The backlash started immediately, but the following day, the rapper doubled down. "My gay fans, they take care of themselves," he explained on his Instagram Story. "They ain’t no nasty gay n—as. See what I’m saying? They ain’t no junkies in the street. The hell you talking about, n—as? Then I said if you ain’t sucking d— in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up. You know what my gay fans did? Put that motherf—ing light up, n—a, ’cause my gay fans ain’t going for that. They got class. They ain’t sucking no d— in no parking lot.”

Read More: DaBaby Appears To Shut Down MAGA Valentine’s Day Event Rumors

DaBaby Homophobia Controversy

DaBaby later issued an apology on Twitter/X, but the damage had already been done. He lost brand deals, was dropped from various festival lineups, and more. He also got called out by several of his celebrity peers for homophobia, misogyny, and spreading misinformation. Now, he says his career still isn't what it used to be.

During a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, he revealed that he used to make anywhere from $300K to $500K per show. After the controversy, however, those numbers took a nosedive. Despite the considerable hit to his earnings, DaBaby kept performing, making it clear that he had no intentions of giving up.

"I went back down to like $30K," he admitted. "I went and got that."

Read More: Funk Flex’s Hot 97 Guest Spot Off To A Rocky Start Thanks To DaBaby & Birdman Mix-Up

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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