Recently, conservative content creator CJ Pearson and a group of young Donald Trump supporters known as the Cruel Kids Table announced an upcoming event in honor of Valentine's Day. The event in question, MAGA is in the Air, is scheduled to take place on February 13 in Washington, D.C.

It's been reported that DaBaby will be a special guest. Now, however, looks like that may not actually be true. Over the weekend, he took to Twitter/X to share a vague message with his followers. "Anything mentioning my name & politics right now is fake news," it read. "Don’t take the bait!" He also referenced his new song "Pop Dat Thang," as well as his upcoming album, Be More Grateful.

At the time of writing, it's unconfirmed whether or not DaBaby's post means he won't be a special guest at the MAGA event. While it does seem like that could be the case, the rapper has been vocal with his support for Trump in the past.

Does DaBaby Support Donald Trump?

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; DaBaby on the sidelines before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During an appearance on the Full Send podcast back in 2022, for example, he commended Trump for giving Kodak Black a presidential pardon. “Do I f*ck with Trump? Now? Hell yeah,” he declared at the time. “Trump is a gangster. He let Kodak [Black] out.”

His rumored MAGA event appearance isn't the only reason DaBaby has sparked controversy in recent months, however. In September, he recreated the tragic death of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in a music video, raising eyebrows in the process. Zarutska died last August at the age of 23 after getting stabbed in the neck on a train in Charlotte.