Waka Flocka Flame is filling in for DaBaby as he's now the headlining act for a MAGA party today. The Queens rapper is going to perform at the "MAGA is in the Air" event whose host is Conservative content creator/YouTuber CJ Pearson.
Technically it's his group Cruel Kids Table, which is essentially a collective that's for young supporters of the political party. Additionally, it's continuing to push the Republican values into the hip-hop world. In a promotional post for the event caught by HipHopWired, Pearson partially explained why he's organizing this.
"Why should young conservatives be forced to settle for partners that don’t know what a woman is, know how many genders there are, or hate our country? That’s why I’m hosting this event this Friday in Washington DC! The only way to beat the bad guys is to out-populate them!" he said in his tweet on February 10.
As for why DaBaby is no longer taking part in Pearson's event, it's not really clear. All we know is that after Pearson said he booked the North Carolina MC, his team informed him that they were backing out.
Is Waka Flocka Flame A Conservative?
The Donald Trump supporter slighted the "Suge" hitmaker for the maneuver in an interview with the Daily Mail. "Rapper DaBaby was booked to perform – but his team backed down to cancel culture. It was unfortunate to see, but maybe he should take some notes from the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, when it comes to courage."
Additionally, DaBaby denied his name being tied to "MAGA is in the Air" late last month on X. "Anything mentioning my name & politics right now is fake news. Don’t take the bait!"
Overall, DaBaby has been a proud Trump supporter. But for whatever reason, he's not participating. Waka Flocka Flame is as well, as he's expressed his support through co-signing Nicki Minaj's MAGA switch recently. In a tweet last month, he showed his allegiance to the femcee, who's pretty sudden turnaround has ruffled her fans' feathers as well as raps', for the most part.
"S/O my sister @NICKIMINAJ [muscle flex emoji]. You still Queen of Brick Squad lol Squaddd family."
"MAGA is in the Air" kicks off tonight in Washington D.C. and runs from 7:30-11:00 p.m. ET.