DaBaby was slated to be in Waka Flocka Flame's position for this Conservative Valentine's Day party, but his team backed out.

The Donald Trump supporter slighted the "Suge" hitmaker for the maneuver in an interview with the Daily Mail. "Rapper DaBaby was booked to perform – but his team backed down to cancel culture. It was unfortunate to see, but maybe he should take some notes from the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj , when it comes to courage."

"Why should young conservatives be forced to settle for partners that don’t know what a woman is, know how many genders there are, or hate our country? That’s why I’m hosting this event this Friday in Washington DC! The only way to beat the bad guys is to out-populate them!" he said in his tweet on February 10.

