In case you missed it, DaBaby has recently re-emerged following somewhat of an absence from the public light. Though he released two albums last year neither of them got a whole lot of attention. BETTER THAN YOU was a collaboration with NBA Youngboy that took a pretty harsh critical beating. Later that year he released his next solo album Baby On Baby 2 though it didn’t fare much better. Recently he’s begun popping up more and more though. His new song “SHAKE SUMN” has been a viral hit that’s hung around the back end of the Hot 100 in the month since it was released. He’s also been appearing in more and more shows, interviews, and news stories.

In a new interview recorded at the BET Awards the “ROCKSTAR” rapper claims to have beaten cancel culture. The “cancel culture” he’s referring to is the backlash to homophobic comments he made during a performance. He went on a rant during a set at Rolling Loud 2021 that critics picked apart as homophobic and in bad taste. In the following days he made comments about the rant that many saw as doubling down. Now, DaBaby is framing his return to the limelight as beating cancel culture.

DaBaby’s Thoughts On His Return

Back in May, DaBaby reflected on the homophobic outburst and his response to it. While many expected him to ultimately apologize he seemed to think he could have fought the controversy even harder. He isn’t even the first person to describe his actions as overcoming cancel culture. Just last week Fat Joe praised the rapper for reportedly coming back after being “cancelled.”

Elsewhere in this interview he discusses other subjects like Boosie BadAzz’ recent arrest on federal gun charges. He also touches on J. Cole who is now a part owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Cole was part of a group that purchased DaBaby’s hometown team from previous owner Michael Jordan. The interview is brief but manages to squeeze in a variety of DaBaby’s thoughts on numerous subjects. What do you think of DaBaby’s comments on cancel culture? Let us know in the comment section below.

