BE MORE GRATEFUL – Album by DaBaby

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 9.10.31 PM Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 9.10.31 PM
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
DaBaby continues to deliver brand new material.

DaBaby opens a new chapter with BE MORE GRATEFUL, an album that balances his familiar confidence with moments of reflection and growth. Known for his direct delivery and punchy flows, the Charlotte rapper shifts perspective here. The album's themes touch on gratitude, responsibility, and lessons learned from life in the spotlight. While the energy remains intact, BE MORE GRATEFUL feels more personal, offering glimpses into DaBaby’s mindset as he navigates fame, family, and survival. The project follows a series of singles and visuals that hinted at a more introspective tone, giving fans a fuller look at where he stands creatively in 2026. Rather than chasing reinvention, DaBaby sharpens his voice, delivering a focused album that blends honesty with his signature intensity.

Release Date: January 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: BE MORE GRATEFUL

Tracklist For BE MORE GRATEFUL
  1. Sticks and Stones (Intro)
  2. Pop Dat Thang
  3. What About Me
  4. Pootie Tang
  5. Don Julio Lemonade
  6. Marinating
  7. Paper Low
  8. Out Ya Business
  9. Make You Mine (feat. Hunxho)
  10. Shake the Spot
  11. 1 Nigga
  12. Clear This Shit
  13. Rain Rain
  14. Beneficial
  15. Baby Daddy Music
  16. Crank [Sumn]
  17. Letter to My Yn
  18. Don’t Insult Me (feat. Twin)
  19. PBJT
  20. Boomerang (with Coi Leray)
  21. Boom
  22. Mic Check
  23. Kobe in 2009 (Outro)
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Vallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His Name
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Comments 0