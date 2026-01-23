Pop That Thang - Song by DaBaby

DaBaby is poised to have a big 2026. He is starting the year off right, as on Friday, he will be dropping a new album simply called Be More Grateful. This project is going to be interesting, especially with DaBaby looking to switch up his sound a bit. A great example of this shift can be heard on the song "Pop That Thang." With this latest track, we get a more toned-down DaBaby, although it just works. From the sampled vocals in the production to DaBaby's subdued flow, it is clear that he is trying something new. In our estimation, this is working quite beautifully.
Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Be More Grateful
Quotable Lyrics from Pop That Thang
She got the world in her hands (Uh)
She make it twirl when she dance (Yeah)
I got the world in my hands (Uh-huh)
I got your girl in my pants (Yeah)