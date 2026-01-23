Pop That Thang - Song by DaBaby

DaBaby is dropping "Be More Grateful" next week, but first, he is here with his new single, simply called "Pop That Thang."

DaBaby is poised to have a big 2026. He is starting the year off right, as on Friday, he will be dropping a new album simply called Be More Grateful. This project is going to be interesting, especially with DaBaby looking to switch up his sound a bit. A great example of this shift can be heard on the song "Pop That Thang." With this latest track, we get a more toned-down DaBaby, although it just works. From the sampled vocals in the production to DaBaby's subdued flow, it is clear that he is trying something new. In our estimation, this is working quite beautifully.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!