Twin Flame - Song by Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox is dropping her new album "Vacancy" later this year, and today, she dropped off a new single, "Twin Flame."

Ari Lennox is one of the best R&B singers out right now, and she has the catalog to match. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that fans are excited for her new album Vacancy . We've already heard a bit of the album so far, and it sounds amazing. On Friday, she continued the hype for the record, with a new single called "Twin Flame." Once again, the artist shows off strong vocals and songwriting. The song grips you from beginning to end. It's also just a sugary sweet track that is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

