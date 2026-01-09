Twin Flame - Song by Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox is one of the best R&B singers out right now, and she has the catalog to match. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that fans are excited for her new album Vacancy. We've already heard a bit of the album so far, and it sounds amazing. On Friday, she continued the hype for the record, with a new single called "Twin Flame." Once again, the artist shows off strong vocals and songwriting. The song grips you from beginning to end. It's also just a sugary sweet track that is sure to be a crowd pleaser.
Release Date: January 9, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: Vacancy
Quotable Lyrics from Twin Flame
Ooh, you got me out here actin' different
Got me cleanin', cookin' in the kitchen (Ooh)
I'm a boss, but I'll give you all the business (Uh-huh)
When I retire, I'ma give you half the pension