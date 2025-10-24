Under The Moon - Song by Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox is one of the best artists in the world of R&B. Her voice is one that fans have resonated with, and there is always that appetite for new music. In fact, Lennox recently announced that she will be releasing an album on January 23rd, called Vacancy. Pre-orders for the album are now live, and we even have a lead single to go with it. This track is called "Under The Moon," and it is just as gorgeous as the title suggests. With this song, we get some some beautifully sung vocals, as well as a smooth yet oftentimes dramatic instrumental. It's a great starting point for this album, and we cannot wait to hear more.
Release Date: October 24, 2025
Genre: R&B
Album: Vacancy
Quotable Lyrics From Under The Moon
Felt a suspicious mystique
Something's giving me the creeps
Nah, I'm trippin', I'm so smitten
Now I'm drippin', started kissin'