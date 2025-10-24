Under The Moon - Song by Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox is set to drop off a new album called "Vacancy" on January 23rd, but before that, she has dropped a new single, "Under The Moon."

Ari Lennox is one of the best artists in the world of R&B. Her voice is one that fans have resonated with, and there is always that appetite for new music. In fact, Lennox recently announced that she will be releasing an album on January 23rd, called Vacancy. Pre-orders for the album are now live, and we even have a lead single to go with it. This track is called "Under The Moon," and it is just as gorgeous as the title suggests. With this song, we get some some beautifully sung vocals, as well as a smooth yet oftentimes dramatic instrumental. It's a great starting point for this album, and we cannot wait to hear more.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!