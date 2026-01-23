Vacancy - Album by Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox delivers her third album Vacancy. This marks her first official release since leaving J. Cole's Dreamville Records. The project spans 15 tracks and consists of a sultry, mood-rich collection that blends soul, R&B, and late-night introspection. With rich vocals and warm production, Ari builds on her reputation for blending personal storytelling with lush arrangements, giving listeners a body of work that feels both intimate and expansive. Vacancy continues her evolution as one of contemporary R&B’s most expressive voices. The album was executive produced by frequent collaborator Elite, who polishes the album's sound and masterfully creates sonic layers throughout the entire project.