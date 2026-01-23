Vacancy - Album by Ari Lennox

BY Tallie Spencer
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 10.07.27 PM Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 10.07.27 PM
Ari Lennox reminds listeners what she's capable of.

Ari Lennox delivers her third album Vacancy. This marks her first official release since leaving J. Cole's Dreamville Records. The project spans 15 tracks and consists of a sultry, mood-rich collection that blends soul, R&B, and late-night introspection. With rich vocals and warm production, Ari builds on her reputation for blending personal storytelling with lush arrangements, giving listeners a body of work that feels both intimate and expansive. Vacancy continues her evolution as one of contemporary R&B’s most expressive voices. The album was executive produced by frequent collaborator Elite, who polishes the album's sound and masterfully creates sonic layers throughout the entire project.

Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: R&B / Soul
Album: Vacancy

Tracklist for Vacancy
  1. Mobbin in DC
  2. Vacancy
  3. Pretzel
  4. Under The Moon
  5. High Key
  6. Twin Flame
  7. Soft Girl Era
  8. Deep Strokes
  9. 24 Seconds
  10. Cool Down
  11. Horoscope
  12. Wake Up
  13. Company (with Buju Banton)
  14. Dreaming
  15. Hocus Pocus
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
