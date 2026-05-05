Lil Tjay Called Out For Begging Streamers To React To His Album

Lil Tjay has had to deal with some controversies as of late. For instance, he was recently embroiled in a beef with Offset, which culminated in an alleged shooting in Florida. Tjay was detained during the altercation and was subsequently let go.

A few weeks later, Tjay dropped off his new project, They Just Ain't You. Unfortunately, the album's performance has been tepid so far, with the YouTube numbers showcasing a crisis of sorts. Tjay appears to be well aware of the album's lackluster performance, and now, he is trying to take matters into his own hands.

On Instagram last night, Tjay tagged numerous streamers and artists, telling them to react to his album on stream. That list of content creators included DDG, PlaqueBoyMax, and even N3on. It's a unique strategy, although it remains to be seen if anyone is going to end up listening to his request.

Lil Tjay Wants Some Help

Unfortunately, for Tjay, this latest promotional campaign isn't working out in his favor. Over on social media, fans were quite cruel to the artist. Many noted that this kind of e-begging is not a good look. Others noted that in 2026, Tjay simply doesn't have the same relevance he did six years ago.

Hip-hop is constantly evolving, and Tjay's sound hasn't evolved with the times. For the most part, it seems as though the average listener has moved on, and the numbers reflect this harsh reality.

Whether or not Lil Tjay can bounce back from this is something that remains to be seen. There are so many artists making music these days. It has become a painstaking process to compete for the average listener's attention.