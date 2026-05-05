Lil Tjay Called Out For Begging Streamers To React To His Album

BY Alexander Cole
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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: Lil Tjay performs during the 10th Annual 2024 Rolling Loud Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)
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Lil Tjay just dropped off his album "They Just Ain't You," and now, he is looking for some help from the streaming world.

Lil Tjay has had to deal with some controversies as of late. For instance, he was recently embroiled in a beef with Offset, which culminated in an alleged shooting in Florida. Tjay was detained during the altercation and was subsequently let go.

A few weeks later, Tjay dropped off his new project, They Just Ain't You. Unfortunately, the album's performance has been tepid so far, with the YouTube numbers showcasing a crisis of sorts. Tjay appears to be well aware of the album's lackluster performance, and now, he is trying to take matters into his own hands.

On Instagram last night, Tjay tagged numerous streamers and artists, telling them to react to his album on stream. That list of content creators included DDG, PlaqueBoyMax, and even N3on. It's a unique strategy, although it remains to be seen if anyone is going to end up listening to his request.

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Lil Tjay Wants Some Help

Unfortunately, for Tjay, this latest promotional campaign isn't working out in his favor. Over on social media, fans were quite cruel to the artist. Many noted that this kind of e-begging is not a good look. Others noted that in 2026, Tjay simply doesn't have the same relevance he did six years ago.

Hip-hop is constantly evolving, and Tjay's sound hasn't evolved with the times. For the most part, it seems as though the average listener has moved on, and the numbers reflect this harsh reality.

Whether or not Lil Tjay can bounce back from this is something that remains to be seen. There are so many artists making music these days. It has become a painstaking process to compete for the average listener's attention.

While streamers can certainly help out an artist with their reactions, they can also negatively impact an artist at the same time. People like PlaqueBoyMax and Kai Cenat are tastemakers now. If they don't like your music, the youth is going to move on.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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