They Just Ain’t You — Album By Lil Tjay

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ab67616d00001e02bfb522a1cb31dad8a1642113 ab67616d00001e02bfb522a1cb31dad8a1642113
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Lil Tjay returns with his fourth studio album.

Lil Tjay is entering a new chapter with his new album They Just Ain’t You. The project serves as the official follow-up to his third studio album, 222, which dropped back in 2023. The Bronx native has been vocal about the project in recent weeks, framing it as both a personal reset and a bold statement. He's been in the news for other reasons, but recently made it clear while speaking with TMZ, that he’s not carrying any outside tension into this era. With this release, Tjay looks to balance honesty and momentum, positioning They Just Ain’t You as both a continuation of his sound and a step forward.

“The album is called They Just Ain’t You because people think they know, but they really have no idea what it is like to walk in your shoes,” he said during an interview with OkayPlayer.

Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: They Just Ain't You

Tracklist For They Just Ain't You
  1. Life on Edge
  2. Letter To My Block
  3. Free the Bros
  4. Ain’t Too Many Hit
  5. Used 2 Love
  6. Never Leave
  7. Can’t Change
  8. Bad Wrist
  9. Took Off
  10. First Time
  11. Gone
  12. Drive Me Crazy
  13. Do What I Can
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Photo by Gustavo Caballero - Getty Images News Ace Hood Defends Rick Ross Lyrics, Talks Features For "Trials & Tribulations"
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Screenshot 2026-04-09 at 10.15.33 PM Songs First Time – Song by Lil Tjay
Powerhouse NYC Music Lil Tjay Teases Upcoming Album: "Putting My All Into This"
Comments 0