They Just Ain’t You — Album By Lil Tjay

Lil Tjay is entering a new chapter with his new album They Just Ain’t You. The project serves as the official follow-up to his third studio album, 222, which dropped back in 2023. The Bronx native has been vocal about the project in recent weeks, framing it as both a personal reset and a bold statement. He's been in the news for other reasons, but recently made it clear while speaking with TMZ, that he’s not carrying any outside tension into this era. With this release, Tjay looks to balance honesty and momentum, positioning They Just Ain’t You as both a continuation of his sound and a step forward.