First Time – Song by Lil Tjay

BY Tallie Spencer
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The track marks the beginning of a new chapter for Lil Tjay.

Lil Tjay steps into a more reflective space on “First Time,” the lead single from his upcoming album They Just Ain’t You, set to drop May 1. The track marks the beginning of a new chapter for Lil Tjay. He leans into themes of growth, healing, and mental health. He keeps his same signature melody formula here but with more intention behind it. It feels less reactive and more self-aware. The rollout also adds another layer. A “Therapy Session” visual shows Tjay sitting across from a younger version of himself, unpacking the moments that shaped him. It’s a clear signal of where he’s at creatively. “First Time” is setting the tone for what’s next.

Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: They Just Ain’t You

Quotable Lyrics

Go down, no need to rush, baby, slow down
I done been through so much tryna wife up these s**ts
I'm a mess, think I got it for sure now
Fell in love with your touch and the way that you f**k

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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