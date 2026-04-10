First Time – Song by Lil Tjay

Lil Tjay steps into a more reflective space on “First Time,” the lead single from his upcoming album They Just Ain’t You, set to drop May 1. The track marks the beginning of a new chapter for Lil Tjay. He leans into themes of growth, healing, and mental health. He keeps his same signature melody formula here but with more intention behind it. It feels less reactive and more self-aware. The rollout also adds another layer. A “Therapy Session” visual shows Tjay sitting across from a younger version of himself, unpacking the moments that shaped him. It’s a clear signal of where he’s at creatively. “First Time” is setting the tone for what’s next.