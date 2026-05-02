Bitch You Weird - Song by Real Boston Richey

Real Boston Richey has been at it for a while now, and there is no denying that his songs are packed with energy. He is an artist who has received a plethora of co-signs, and as a result, he has been able to keep the momentum going. Amid some recent controversies, the artist has dropped off a new song called "Bitch You Weird." Some might see the timing of this song as poor taste. If you are interested in Boston Richey's new offering, you can listen, below.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A