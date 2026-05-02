Bitch You Weird - Song by Real Boston Richey

Real Boston Richey has just come through with a new single and music video for the repetitive "Bitch You Weird."

Real Boston Richey has been at it for a while now, and there is no denying that his songs are packed with energy. He is an artist who has received a plethora of co-signs, and as a result, he has been able to keep the momentum going. Amid some recent controversies , the artist has dropped off a new song called "Bitch You Weird." Some might see the timing of this song as poor taste. If you are interested in Boston Richey's new offering, you can listen, below.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!