S.O.S. - EP by Real Boston Richey

Real Boston Richey has delivered some big singles over the past few years. On Friday, he looked to keep the momentum going with his EP, S.O.S. This is a 10-track EP with fairly short songs. There is only one feature on the entire album, and it comes from P'Wee on the track "Out Shine the Slime." If you are a Real Boston Richey fan, you will certainly be happy to hear the artist in his pocket. Whether or not this converts the non-believers, remains to be seen.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for S.O.S
- Carnivore
- Played First
- Bad Bitch Getter
- 500 Followers
- Talk Bout None
- Lose A Loser
- Out Shine The Slime ft. P'Wee
- G6
- TRX
- Way Down