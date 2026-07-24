S.O.S. - EP by Real Boston Richey

Real Boston Richey has returned with his new 10-track EP, which is going to turn some heads thanks to short and sweet bangers.

Real Boston Richey has delivered some big singles over the past few years. On Friday, he looked to keep the momentum going with his EP, S.O.S. This is a 10-track EP with fairly short songs. There is only one feature on the entire album, and it comes from P'Wee on the track "Out Shine the Slime." If you are a Real Boston Richey fan, you will certainly be happy to hear the artist in his pocket. Whether or not this converts the non-believers, remains to be seen.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!