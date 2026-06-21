Cardi B Implies She's Done Dating Stefon Diggs For Good

Cardi B is always dealing with online gossip around her name, whether it relates to rap beef or relationship drama. During a recent Twitter Spaces she hosted caught by Livebitez on Instagram, she seemed to suggest she is no longer dating Stefon Diggs amid rumors that the two may have reconciled following a breakup.

In the Spaces, the Bronx superstar ranted about an online page who continues to scrutinize the NFL player's relationships with the other mothers of his children. He shares one child with Cardi. She also criticized pages preferring to trash other artists instead of praising their favorites. In addition, the femcee referenced both the fathers of her children, referring to her three kids with Offset.

But what really alerted fans to this alleged Diggs news is when she said she will keep her next relationship out of the public eye, implying she doesn't consider Stefon to be an active partner anymore. Still, this could all be a big misinterpretation, and Cardi B could just be emphasizing privacy and secrecy moving forward. Perhaps another statement or address from the free agent could shed more light on this.

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Still Together?

Speaking of which, Stefon Diggs recently addressed his Cardi B relationship, but it wasn't a particularly revealing answer. TMZ caught up with him and asked about the relationship's status, leading to a bit of a vague answer.

"That's a beautiful talented mother, and I love her to death. You have to ask her," Diggs remarked. He also spoke on a viral clip of the two of them having a verbal argument in public. "What argument? I don’t even think that was an argument. It’s okay, women get like that sometimes."