Cardi B Implies She's Done Dating Stefon Diggs For Good

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Cardi B Implies Done Dating Stefon Diggs For Good
Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Cardi B (center) talks to rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (left) during the third quarter between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Cardi B recently went off on folks speaking on Stefon Diggs' other relationships and defended his decision to spend Christmas with his kids.

Cardi B is always dealing with online gossip around her name, whether it relates to rap beef or relationship drama. During a recent Twitter Spaces she hosted caught by Livebitez on Instagram, she seemed to suggest she is no longer dating Stefon Diggs amid rumors that the two may have reconciled following a breakup.

In the Spaces, the Bronx superstar ranted about an online page who continues to scrutinize the NFL player's relationships with the other mothers of his children. He shares one child with Cardi. She also criticized pages preferring to trash other artists instead of praising their favorites. In addition, the femcee referenced both the fathers of her children, referring to her three kids with Offset.

But what really alerted fans to this alleged Diggs news is when she said she will keep her next relationship out of the public eye, implying she doesn't consider Stefon to be an active partner anymore. Still, this could all be a big misinterpretation, and Cardi B could just be emphasizing privacy and secrecy moving forward. Perhaps another statement or address from the free agent could shed more light on this.

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Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Still Together?

Speaking of which, Stefon Diggs recently addressed his Cardi B relationship, but it wasn't a particularly revealing answer. TMZ caught up with him and asked about the relationship's status, leading to a bit of a vague answer.

"That's a beautiful talented mother, and I love her to death. You have to ask her," Diggs remarked. He also spoke on a viral clip of the two of them having a verbal argument in public. "What argument? I don’t even think that was an argument. It’s okay, women get like that sometimes."

Elsewhere, Cardi B's Twitter Spaces session also included a response to earlier Christmas drama concerning the presumably former couple, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on IG. She defended Stefon's decision to spend Christmas with his kids instead of with her, clarifying he made up for it with gifts the very next day and has a wider obligation to his family she can't jeopardize. Also, Cardi denied allegations that the mothers of Diggs' children wanted to jump her.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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