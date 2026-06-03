Stefon Diggs Refuses To Reveal The Truth About His Relationship With Cardi B

BY Alexander Cole
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Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs returns to Dedham District Court after lunch break on Tuesday, May 5,
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs returns to Dedham District Court after lunch break on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Diggs did not speak with the media. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
There have been various rumors surrounding Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, although the NFL star isn't keen on giving too much away.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B were spotted together on Mother's Day during a special event put on by the NFL star. This subsequently led to reports that the two were back together. In fact, there were reports claiming that Diggs and Cardi were trying to really make a second go of things.

Recently, paparazzi cameras caught Diggs out and about. According to TMZ, they asked Diggs about his relationship with Cardi. However, it all led to a fairly non-committal answer. Diggs simply said that the nature of their relationship is completely up to her.

“That’s a beautiful…that’s my child’s mother. I love her death…you have to ask her,” Diggs said.

Meanwhile, fans are still thinking about that infamous viral clip of Cardi yelling at Diggs outside of a strip mall in Maryland. Diggs was asked about the clip, and once again, he downplayed all of it.

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Stefon Diggs Asked About Cardi B

“What argument? I don’t even think that was an argument,” Diggs explained, adding, “it’s okay, women get like that sometimes.”

Diggs has reached an interesting moment in his career. Overall, the NFL superstar is going to have to decide whether or not he wants to keep playing in the league. He doesn't have a contract, and there is no guarantee he will get one.

Diggs is getting up there in age, especially for a wide receiver. There are teams that could use him, although there is a chance that the receiver ends up being a third or fourth option on a team. It's a harsh reality, but these things happen in the world of professional sports.

Only time will tell whether or not Diggs remains a fixture in the National Football League.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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