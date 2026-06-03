Stefon Diggs Refuses To Reveal The Truth About His Relationship With Cardi B

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B were spotted together on Mother's Day during a special event put on by the NFL star. This subsequently led to reports that the two were back together. In fact, there were reports claiming that Diggs and Cardi were trying to really make a second go of things.

Recently, paparazzi cameras caught Diggs out and about. According to TMZ, they asked Diggs about his relationship with Cardi. However, it all led to a fairly non-committal answer. Diggs simply said that the nature of their relationship is completely up to her.

“That’s a beautiful…that’s my child’s mother. I love her death…you have to ask her,” Diggs said.

Meanwhile, fans are still thinking about that infamous viral clip of Cardi yelling at Diggs outside of a strip mall in Maryland. Diggs was asked about the clip, and once again, he downplayed all of it.

Stefon Diggs Asked About Cardi B

“What argument? I don’t even think that was an argument,” Diggs explained, adding, “it’s okay, women get like that sometimes.”

Diggs has reached an interesting moment in his career. Overall, the NFL superstar is going to have to decide whether or not he wants to keep playing in the league. He doesn't have a contract, and there is no guarantee he will get one.

Diggs is getting up there in age, especially for a wide receiver. There are teams that could use him, although there is a chance that the receiver ends up being a third or fourth option on a team. It's a harsh reality, but these things happen in the world of professional sports.