Cardi B Defends Hair Stylist After Stefon Diggs Testimony & Cheating Rumors

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs recently sparked romantic reconciliation rumors at a Mother's Day event in D.C. yesterday (Saturday, May 9). However, regardless of whether that's actually the case, they still have some fallout to deal with concerning Jamila Adams, the former private chef who accused Diggs of assaulting her, and Xia Charles, a hairstylist for both Stefon and Cardi.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the rapper took to social media to defend Xia amid fans' cheating rumors. Adams reportedly insinuated that Xia, who reportedly testified in the recently concluded assault trial, had a secret fling with the football player.

"Xi been doing my hair since 2019... I'm very close with Xi, she's also very close with my mom," Cardi said. "I know for a fact that the things that were said about her was so I could hear it so me and her would stop being friends. But this is when you need to know the people that you're close with... That girl has been destroyed ever since... I know for a fact she wouldn't do that at all. She got her relationship, she wants to be married... When it comes to Xi, I know her very well. She's closer to my mom than she's closer to me... to my children... Stop attacking Xi. Out of all of this bulls**t, she don't deserve that."

Why Did Stefon Diggs & Cardi B Break Up?

Jamila Adams also reportedly accused Xia Charles of lying under oath to protect Stefon Diggs, who was found not guilty in the assault case. She also shared alleged text message exchanges between her and Xia discussing Diggs' alleged bribery attempt concerning the alleged assault.

Not only that, but Xia Charles herself reportedly took to social media to shut down rumors she got with Stefon Diggs while he was with Cardi B. She shared a video of her working on Cardi's hair right after kissing her partner. "The World: You did Cardi dirty. Meanwhile..." Xia reportedly captioned the video. "Yall are as slow as molasses going up a hill."