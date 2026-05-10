Cardi B Defends Hair Stylist After Stefon Diggs Testimony & Cheating Rumors

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Cardi B Defends Hair Stylist Testimony Stefon Diggs Case
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Cardi B performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Jamila Adams, who accused Stefon Diggs of assaulting her, insinuated Cardi B's hair stylist Xia Charles had a secret fling with him.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs recently sparked romantic reconciliation rumors at a Mother's Day event in D.C. yesterday (Saturday, May 9). However, regardless of whether that's actually the case, they still have some fallout to deal with concerning Jamila Adams, the former private chef who accused Diggs of assaulting her, and Xia Charles, a hairstylist for both Stefon and Cardi.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the rapper took to social media to defend Xia amid fans' cheating rumors. Adams reportedly insinuated that Xia, who reportedly testified in the recently concluded assault trial, had a secret fling with the football player.

"Xi been doing my hair since 2019... I'm very close with Xi, she's also very close with my mom," Cardi said. "I know for a fact that the things that were said about her was so I could hear it so me and her would stop being friends. But this is when you need to know the people that you're close with... That girl has been destroyed ever since... I know for a fact she wouldn't do that at all. She got her relationship, she wants to be married... When it comes to Xi, I know her very well. She's closer to my mom than she's closer to me... to my children... Stop attacking Xi. Out of all of this bulls**t, she don't deserve that."

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Why Did Stefon Diggs & Cardi B Break Up?

Jamila Adams also reportedly accused Xia Charles of lying under oath to protect Stefon Diggs, who was found not guilty in the assault case. She also shared alleged text message exchanges between her and Xia discussing Diggs' alleged bribery attempt concerning the alleged assault.

Not only that, but Xia Charles herself reportedly took to social media to shut down rumors she got with Stefon Diggs while he was with Cardi B. She shared a video of her working on Cardi's hair right after kissing her partner. "The World: You did Cardi dirty. Meanwhile..." Xia reportedly captioned the video. "Yall are as slow as molasses going up a hill."

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs broke up amid rampant cheating rumors, the emergence of the aforementioned assault case, and other contexts. But the exact reason for the split is something they've yet to comment on publicly. Now that they might have reunited, we'll see how all this drama continues to play out.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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