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Cardi B Defends Hair Stylist After Stefon Diggs Testimony & Cheating Rumors
Jamila Adams, who accused Stefon Diggs of assaulting her, insinuated Cardi B's hair stylist Xia Charles had a secret fling with him.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 10, 2026