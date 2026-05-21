NFL player Stefon Diggs' former chef and assault accuser calls out their hair braider for allegedly lying on the stand.

During the two-day trial, Adams testified that Diggs allegedly placed her in a headlock and struck her during an argument connected to unpaid wages. Defense attorneys argued the allegations were financially motivated and pointed to what they described as inconsistencies in her account, including the absence of physical evidence corroborating the assault claims. The case drew national attention due to Diggs’ NFL profile and testimony revealing that Adams and Diggs allegedly had a prior personal relationship before she began working as his chef.

"Don't let the fake Im a innocent immigrant talk fool yall," wrote Adams. "You also a liar that knows that man cheats on & treat your friend @iamcardib sooo bad! You love your clients ight.. what you be doing I guess so. But hey Some people do anything for money !! Like you going up there lying!! & Not giving you back nothing !"

After recently losing her assault case against Stefon Diggs , Jamila "Mila" Adams is still going after the NFL player and Cardi B . Diggs and the hitmaking rapper have allegedly been together for over a year, even welcoming a son back in November 2025. Now, as break-up-to-make-up rumors surround Cardi and Diggs, their hairbraider, Xia Charles, has also been in the center of their drama.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.