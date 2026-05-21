After recently losing her assault case against Stefon Diggs, Jamila "Mila" Adams is still going after the NFL player and Cardi B. Diggs and the hitmaking rapper have allegedly been together for over a year, even welcoming a son back in November 2025. Now, as break-up-to-make-up rumors surround Cardi and Diggs, their hairbraider, Xia Charles, has also been in the center of their drama.
During Diggs' assault trial, Xia reportedly testified, leaving Adams to take to the internet to call her a liar. Cardi has come forward to defend Xia against rumors and unsubstantiated gossip. In a new post, Jamila isn't letting up, suggesting that Xia knows that Diggs mistreats the rapper.
"Don't let the fake Im a innocent immigrant talk fool yall," wrote Adams. "You also a liar that knows that man cheats on & treat your friend @iamcardib sooo bad! You love your clients ight.. what you be doing I guess so. But hey Some people do anything for money !! Like you going up there lying!! & Not giving you back nothing !"
Read More: Stefon Diggs’ Accuser Breaks Silence After Not Guilty Verdict: “He Knows What Happened”
Jamila Lost Her Case Against Diggs
Former New England Patriots wide receiver was recently acquitted in a Massachusetts assault case involving allegations made by his former live-in chef, Adams. She accused Diggs of slapping and choking her during a December 2025 dispute at his Dedham home that prosecutors said stemmed from disagreements over pay. Diggs pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges, and a jury ultimately found him not guilty after roughly 90 minutes of deliberation.
During the two-day trial, Adams testified that Diggs allegedly placed her in a headlock and struck her during an argument connected to unpaid wages. Defense attorneys argued the allegations were financially motivated and pointed to what they described as inconsistencies in her account, including the absence of physical evidence corroborating the assault claims. The case drew national attention due to Diggs’ NFL profile and testimony revealing that Adams and Diggs allegedly had a prior personal relationship before she began working as his chef.