Cam’ron Declares “City Boys Up” After Stefon Diggs Is Found Not Guilty

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
May 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Rapper and recording artist Cam'ron (left) and Mase sit court side during the Phoenix Suns against the Denver Nuggets during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Cam'ron also mentions Cardi B during his response to The Stefon Diggs verdict.

Stefon Diggs has been found not guilty after being accused of misdemeanor assault and felony strangulation. It all stemmed from a lawsuit where his former chef, Jamila Adams, claimed to have been assaulted by him. Adams also claimed that her relationship with Diggs was sexual. The internet undoubtedly had plenty of things to say, including Cam’ron, who celebrated Diggs’ victory on his talk show, It Is What It Is.

Although he admitted to not knowing the full details of the trial, Cam declared that “City Boys up 200” when asked about the outcome. “Congrats, Stefon Diggs. I'm happy that you didn't get indicted for this. Well, rather have to get found guilty of this shit because you obviously had footage and proof,” Cam said. The Harlem rapper added that he wasn’t trying to be insensitive to Adams, nor did he know the ins-and-outs of the case, but from what he took away from the clips that he saw, “city boys up 200.”

“My bad, City Girls, if y'all felt like y'all got played in the scenario. But I don't know too much about it,” Cam'ron said. “So, I just ended with City Boys up 200 ‘cause he won the case and I seen a girl twerking after this was supposed to have happened.”

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & The Misogynoir In The Way People Talk About Her

Cam'ron Reacts To Stefon Diggs' Verdict

Ultimately, Cam used the opportunity to crack a joke about Cardi B, who Diggs shares a child with. He jokingly suggested that Adams was mad when Diggs chose not to pursue a relationship with her. “I don’t want to fuck you no more, just be my chef,” Cam said. “Yo, and handle all these bitches that's going to be coming through,” he joked. And yo, Cardi coming over. You know what she like? Taco Tuesday, n***a.” Check out the full clip above. Cam talks Stefon Diggs at the 25-minute mark. 

Read More: DJ Whoo Kid Suggests Kendrick Lamar's "Moment" Can't Compare To Drake's Commercial Dominance

About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle
News Blackbear Gets Tinashe For Their New Banger "Up In This"
Cam'ron Mase Cardi B Stefon Diggs Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Music Cam’ron & Mase Question Why Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Are Covered Differently Than Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene
Comments 0