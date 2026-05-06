Cam’ron Declares “City Boys Up” After Stefon Diggs Is Found Not Guilty

Stefon Diggs has been found not guilty after being accused of misdemeanor assault and felony strangulation. It all stemmed from a lawsuit where his former chef, Jamila Adams, claimed to have been assaulted by him. Adams also claimed that her relationship with Diggs was sexual. The internet undoubtedly had plenty of things to say, including Cam’ron, who celebrated Diggs’ victory on his talk show, It Is What It Is.

Although he admitted to not knowing the full details of the trial, Cam declared that “City Boys up 200” when asked about the outcome. “Congrats, Stefon Diggs. I'm happy that you didn't get indicted for this. Well, rather have to get found guilty of this shit because you obviously had footage and proof,” Cam said. The Harlem rapper added that he wasn’t trying to be insensitive to Adams, nor did he know the ins-and-outs of the case, but from what he took away from the clips that he saw, “city boys up 200.”

“My bad, City Girls, if y'all felt like y'all got played in the scenario. But I don't know too much about it,” Cam'ron said. “So, I just ended with City Boys up 200 ‘cause he won the case and I seen a girl twerking after this was supposed to have happened.”

Cam'ron Reacts To Stefon Diggs' Verdict