Fans Believe Stefon Diggs Took A Massive Shot At Offset Concerning Cardi B

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Stefon Diggs and Cardi B are back together, and as per Diggs' Finsta, he seems to be feeling pretty good about it.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B have had a turbulent relationship. The two brought a child into the world at the end of 2025, and at that time, all seemed to be well between them. However, their relationship eventually hit a turning point around the time of the Super Bowl, and they broke up.

About a month ago, following a court case against his former chef, Diggs and Cardi B got back together. While Cardi was subsequently filmed lashing out at Diggs in a parking lot, it was revealed that the two were just fine, and that the rapper was just hungry.

Since that time, the two appear to still be together. Having said that, Diggs recently made a post on his Finsta, which has some wondering whether or not he is taking a shot at Offset.

"A good woman is hard to find..." the repost begins. "You gotta steal one from a n*gga who f*ckin up."

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Stefon Diggs On His Finsta

These words did not come from Diggs directly. Instead, he was doing the Instagram version of a retweet on X. However, fans could not help but remark that this is highly relevant to the situation involving Offset and Cardi B. If you remember, Offset and Cardi B kept breaking up due to infidelity. Eventually, Cardi got fed up and left Offset for good.

At this time, Diggs has yet to sign another NFL contract. He was let go from the New England Patriots months ago. Now, it is expected that he will sign with a new team very soon. The Washington Commanders seem like an expected landing spot, but nothing is known for sure.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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