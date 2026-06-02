Fans Believe Stefon Diggs Took A Massive Shot At Offset Concerning Cardi B

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B have had a turbulent relationship. The two brought a child into the world at the end of 2025, and at that time, all seemed to be well between them. However, their relationship eventually hit a turning point around the time of the Super Bowl, and they broke up.

About a month ago, following a court case against his former chef, Diggs and Cardi B got back together. While Cardi was subsequently filmed lashing out at Diggs in a parking lot, it was revealed that the two were just fine, and that the rapper was just hungry.

Since that time, the two appear to still be together. Having said that, Diggs recently made a post on his Finsta, which has some wondering whether or not he is taking a shot at Offset.

"A good woman is hard to find..." the repost begins. "You gotta steal one from a n*gga who f*ckin up."

Stefon Diggs On His Finsta

These words did not come from Diggs directly. Instead, he was doing the Instagram version of a retweet on X. However, fans could not help but remark that this is highly relevant to the situation involving Offset and Cardi B. If you remember, Offset and Cardi B kept breaking up due to infidelity. Eventually, Cardi got fed up and left Offset for good.