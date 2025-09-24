Cardi B Breaks Silence On Rumor She’s An Industry Plant Sent To Dethrone Nicki Minaj

BY Caroline Fisher 887 Views
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'Invasion Of Privacy' with Offset (r) joining her onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During a recent appearance on "Call Her Daddy," Cardi B cleared up some long-running rumors about her career.

It's no secret that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj don't get along. For years, rumors that the former is an industry plant sent to replace the latter have even been floating around. During a recent appearance on Call Her Daddy, Cardi decided to set the record straight once and for all, making it clear that her goal was always just to find success in her own lane.

"People have made this whole story that I came in the industry to like take over someody's career," she began. "But it's like, I never thought that. I just wanted to become famous at what I like to do ... Sometimes people just don't get along with each other."

"This is what I was destined for," Cardi also said. "I was meant to become this, no matter who signed me, no matter what. I was going to be famous and I was going to be a rapper." She went on to note that before she got signed, she invested her own money in her career, adding that she's "done" with drama involving Nicki.

Cardi B Album Sales

Cardi's latest remarks come just a few days following the release of her anxiously awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? It's expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, moving over 200K album-equivalent units in its first week.

As its title suggests, the project features also various jabs at those who Cardi has feuded with in the past. This includes her ex Offset, BIA, and more. She even tears into JT and her partner Lil Uzi Vert, leaving no room for interpretation.

"All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch," she raps. JT has since fired back in multiple fiery tweets and videos, making it clear she wouldn't let the insults slide.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
