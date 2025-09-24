It's no secret that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj don't get along. For years, rumors that the former is an industry plant sent to replace the latter have even been floating around. During a recent appearance on Call Her Daddy, Cardi decided to set the record straight once and for all, making it clear that her goal was always just to find success in her own lane.

"People have made this whole story that I came in the industry to like take over someody's career," she began. "But it's like, I never thought that. I just wanted to become famous at what I like to do ... Sometimes people just don't get along with each other."

"This is what I was destined for," Cardi also said. "I was meant to become this, no matter who signed me, no matter what. I was going to be famous and I was going to be a rapper." She went on to note that before she got signed, she invested her own money in her career, adding that she's "done" with drama involving Nicki.

Cardi B Album Sales

Cardi's latest remarks come just a few days following the release of her anxiously awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? It's expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, moving over 200K album-equivalent units in its first week.

As its title suggests, the project features also various jabs at those who Cardi has feuded with in the past. This includes her ex Offset, BIA, and more. She even tears into JT and her partner Lil Uzi Vert, leaving no room for interpretation.