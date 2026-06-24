Jadakiss Just Revealed Some Air Force 1s You Haven't Seen Yet

One standout was an unreleased Air Force 1 called "NY vs. NY." That design pays tribute to New York City's most well known basketball courts. It continues Nike's ongoing series built around the city's outdoor basketball culture. A white upper pairs with bright neon yellow accents throughout the shoe. A ribbon wrapping the shoe lists out several legendary hoops locations.

Also included was an upcoming Kith collaboration nicknamed "Reverse Linen." That design flips one of the most beloved Air Force 1 colorways ever made. Several other colorways filled out the rest of the lineup as well. Bright patent leather, neon green, and deep navy pairs all appeared in the photos.

Jadakiss has a long history with the Air Force 1 silhouette specifically. He's previously worn rare releases like the Nike Air Force 1 Lux "Alligator." He's also shown off pairs tied to past Louis Vuitton collaborations before.

Seeing unreleased pairs surface this way isn't unusual within hip hop circles. Artists often get early access well before public release dates. This collection just happened to include a few standout surprises.

Jadakiss Unreleased Nike Air Force 1s

Jadakiss has built a reputation as one of hip hop's most consistent sneaker collectors. He's shown off rare pairs before, including the Nike Air Force 1 Lux "Alligator," limited to just 25 pairs.

He's also flexed past Louis Vuitton collaborations alongside Fat Joe and DJ Khaled. That history makes this latest reveal feel right in line with his usual habits. Getting a package straight from Nike NYC also says something about his standing.