Early Images Of The PSG x Nike KD 6 Have Leaked Online

First look images of a PSG x Nike KD 6 collaboration have surfaced online. The project connects directly to Kevin Durant's role as a minority owner of Paris Saint-Germain.

Durant has been expanding his partnership with the club beyond ownership, and this footwear collaboration appears to be the latest extension of that relationship. Nike has not officially confirmed the release at this point.

The photos show at least two distinct colorways, though it is unclear whether the release is structured as a two-pair pack or whether the images show mismatched pairs from a single collection. One colorway features a white leather base with navy and red detailing throughout.

A KD logo appears on the heel alongside PSG branding, and the number 35 sits prominently on the tongue. A second colorway features a metallic silver upper with navy mesh and red accents.

PSG branding appears across the images in various placements, including heel tabs and tongue labels. Handwritten text appears on the midsole of at least one shoe, though it is difficult to read in the available photos.

The timing of these images surfacing is notable. PSG just won the UEFA Champions League, beating Arsenal in the final. The KD 6 originally released in 2013. No release date or official details have been confirmed at this stage.

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PSG x Nike KD 6

Kevin Durant became a minority owner of PSG in 2024, making him one of the more prominent NBA figures with a direct stake in a major European football club.

His ownership position has since developed into broader creative and commercial involvement with the club. This footwear collaboration represents a natural extension of that relationship into the sneaker space.

The KD 6 was Durant's signature shoe during the 2013-14 NBA season, the year he won the MVP award. Its straightforward shape has made it a recurring choice for collaboration projects over the years. PSG's navy, red, and white palette carries over clearly into both colorways visible in these photos.