Luis Enrique Wore Air Jordan 1 Lows During PSG's Champions League Win

BY Ben Atkinson
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Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Final-Chelsea FC at Paris Saint-Germain
Jul 13, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA;Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique Martínez García reacts during the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
PSG manager Luis Enrique celebrated winning the UEFA Champions League while wearing Air Jordans on the pitch.

PSG just won the UEFA Champions League, beating Arsenal to claim the biggest trophy in club football. Luis Enrique has been building toward this moment since he took the job.

When he finally lifted the trophy on the pitch, fans noticed something beyond the silverware. The PSG manager celebrated one of the greatest nights in the club's history wearing Air Jordans on his feet.

The sneakers appear to be an Air Jordan 1 Low, though the exact colorway is tough to confirm from the photos. The shoe features a white leather base with a grey Swoosh and what looks like red detailing near the heel.

It is a clean, understated choice for one of the biggest nights in European football. Enrique kept the rest of his fit simple with all black, which let the shoes do the talking.

Luis Enrique has always carried a different kind of energy as a manager. He is vocal, expressive, and clearly does not take himself too seriously off the pitch. Showing up to a Champions League final in Jordans fits that personality perfectly. It also puts him in rare company among coaches who actually have taste.

Winning the UCL is the height of club football. Doing it while wearing Jordans on the touchline makes the story just a little more interesting for sneaker fans everywhere.

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Luis Enrique's Air Jordan 1 Lows

The Air Jordan 1 Low has become one of the most versatile sneakers on the market. Coaches, artists, and athletes across every sport have gravitated toward it for years.

The silhouette works in almost any setting, which is part of why it keeps showing up in unexpected places. Enrique's pair looks well worn, which actually adds to the story. These were not a fresh pair pulled out for the occasion.

He clearly wears them regularly, which says a lot about how comfortable he is in the shoe. The grey and white colorway is one of the cleaner AJ1 Low options out there, and the red detail near the heel adds just enough personality.

Seeing a Champions League winning manager celebrate in Jordans is the kind of crossover moment that sneaker culture genuinely appreciates.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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