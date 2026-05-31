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luis enrique
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Luis Enrique Wore Air Jordan 1 Lows During PSG's Champions League Win
PSG manager Luis Enrique celebrated winning the UEFA Champions League while wearing Air Jordans on the pitch.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 31, 2026