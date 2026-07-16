After getting baptized in March, Brittany Renner opened up about why she no longer practices Islam and where her faith stands today.

Renner first revealed she had converted to Islam in 2024. Later, she confirmed her relationship with rapper Kevin Gates , whose own spiritual beliefs became part of the public conversation surrounding the couple. Questions surrounding the pair intensified after Renner revealed they had married. Neither she nor Gates publicly disclosed what led to the split, but the breakup quickly became a topic of discussion online as fans noticed Renner's public image beginning to shift once again.

Further, Renner recognized that there are plenty of Muslims who do not wear hijabs. She added that there were other issues she didn't "feel like explaining...all the way" because she experienced things during that time that made her question whether this was the religious practice for her.

"No, I'm not. I don't practice anymore," she said. "And—this was my way of thinking, too. I posted a video, like a year ago, where I said—it got like, 20 million views. I was talking about I had to wear cornrows to ft in a hijab. And I'm no longer in interested in shrinking myself . My logic was that was me explaining, like, okay, I'm not doing this anymore."

Religion has become one of the most public chapters of Brittany Renner's life over the past few years, and now she's opening up more about it. Renner reflected on her decision to be baptized after having converted to Islam, describing a spiritual journey that ultimately led her away from the faith she had publicly embraced. In a video, she answers a question regarding whether or not she was still Muslim.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.