Religion has become one of the most public chapters of Brittany Renner's life over the past few years, and now she's opening up more about it. Renner reflected on her decision to be baptized after having converted to Islam, describing a spiritual journey that ultimately led her away from the faith she had publicly embraced. In a video, she answers a question regarding whether or not she was still Muslim.
"No, I'm not. I don't practice anymore," she said. "And—this was my way of thinking, too. I posted a video, like a year ago, where I said—it got like, 20 million views. I was talking about I had to wear cornrows to ft in a hijab. And I'm no longer in interested in shrinking myself. My logic was that was me explaining, like, okay, I'm not doing this anymore."
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Renner Is On A New Path
Further, Renner recognized that there are plenty of Muslims who do not wear hijabs. She added that there were other issues she didn't "feel like explaining...all the way" because she experienced things during that time that made her question whether this was the religious practice for her.
"I was Muslim for like, ten months," Renner said. She added that she was "married" for 52 days, using air quotes to describe the relationship. "I actually got baptized in March, I really needed that structure in rebuilding my life. I needed that protection. Even with wearing a hijab, I felt like it cloaked me. I felt almost invisible."
Renner first revealed she had converted to Islam in 2024. Later, she confirmed her relationship with rapper Kevin Gates, whose own spiritual beliefs became part of the public conversation surrounding the couple. Questions surrounding the pair intensified after Renner revealed they had married. Neither she nor Gates publicly disclosed what led to the split, but the breakup quickly became a topic of discussion online as fans noticed Renner's public image beginning to shift once again.
Despite the criticism and pushback about her choices, Renner has consistently framed her decisions as personal rather than performative. Check out the video below.