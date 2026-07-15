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Baptized
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Brittany Renner Explains Why She's No Longer Muslim & Getting Baptized
After getting baptized in March, Brittany Renner opened up about why she no longer practices Islam and where her faith stands today.
By
Erika Marie
July 15, 2026