It's been an undoubtedly hectic few months for Brittany Renner. She made her conversion to Islam public in January of this year. In March, she was spotted with Kevin Gates, sparking rumors that the two of them were an item. It didn't take long to them to confirm their relationship and flaunt their romance online. They've since decided to go their separate ways.

Amid all of this, Renner took to Instagram yesterday to clear a few things up, sharing a clip of herself not wearing her hijab. "I'm not interested in shrinking myself to fit in anywhere," text over the video reads, as captured by No Jumper.

"I don’t have blind loyalty to any person, place, or thing," she wrote in her caption. "I also don’t need excuses to do what I want to do because I accept whatever comes behind my decisions. It’s still Alhamdulillah for everything! Hope this helps 👁️👄👁️."

Brittany Renner & Kevin Gates Divorce

Renner's latest Instagram post comes just days after she confirmed that she and Gates were married, but got divorced after 52 days. “We got married April 6 and divorced May 28,” she explained during an interview with Real 92.3 LA this month. “But there is a 90-day waiting period in Islam to see if you’re pregnant, because then he would be responsible. And then also in those 90 days, it’s for reconciliation because Allah wants you stay married, and during those 90 days you are not to entertain anybody romantically.”

“What I will say is Islam has made my life a lot easier," she continued. "I think even with this transition and things changing. I don’t think anybody gets married to not stay married, so my biggest thing for me is a nice 90-day reset just focusing on myself and pouring into myself."

Renner added that she has no regrets about the brief marriage, as she "followed [her] heart."