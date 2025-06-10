Brittany Renner Has No Hard Feelings Over Kevin Gates Divorce

Brittany Renner recently hit up the 2025 BET Awards on Monday (June 10), and she had some somber but overall important updates to share. We're talking about her shocking divorce after months of relationship rumors with Kevin Gates.

While speaking with Hollywood Unlocked at the event, Renner opened up about how she's feeling after calling it quits with Gates. As it turns out, she's not feeling regretful about their short but salacious fling.

"Yeah, I mean, there's really nothing for me to comment about that," Brittany Renner remarked concerning Kevin Gates. "Because again, it just, it is what it is. I'm here, I'm alive and well. And I feel like people need to understand that you never have any regrets when you just follow your heart. There's no stone left unturned. You can be at peace with whatever happens. So that's just kind of where I am, you know? [...] It's really simple, actually. 'Cause life is quite simple. It's better to be divorced and happy..."

Brittany Renner Kevin Gates Divorce

"We got married April 6 and divorced May 28," Renner had told Bootleg Kev. "But there is a 90-day waiting period in Islam. [...] It's for reconciliation, 'cause Allah wants you to stay married. During those 90 days, you are not to entertain anybody romantically. Islam has made my life a lot easier, I think, even with this transition and things changing. Honestly, it's like, I don't think anybody gets married to not stay married. My biggest thing for me is just a nice 90-day reset, just focusing on myself and pouring into myself. I followed my heart, and that's more than what most people can say in this world. And I have no shame in that. That's why I'm here."

You may remember how Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates caused an uproar due to the latter's comments about LeBron James and his wife Savannah earlier this year. He basically said that the NBA superstar's partner doesn't appreciate him enough, which led to backlash from the couple themselves and many fans out there. Hopefully Gates and Renner can move past any online antics and find amicable peace in their split.