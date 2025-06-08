Brittany Renner Reveals She & Kevin Gates Are Divorced

It's only been a few months since Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner linked up with DDG for a stream, sparking romance rumors in the process. The duo confirmed the rumors not long after, and last month, fans even began to speculate that they got engaged. Now, however, Renner has delivered a shocking update on their relationship.

During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, she revealed that the two of them did tie the knot. According to her, they did so long before fans even suspected an engagement. Unfortunately, she says the marriage didn't last long. "We got married April 6 and divorced May 28th," she shared, as captured by No Jumper.

Renner went on to mention the concept of a 90-day waiting period after a divorce in Islam, where the former partners are not to get romantically involved with anyone else. "What I will say is that I followed my heart," she added. "And that's more than what most people can say in this world."

At the time of writing, Gates has yet to publicly address the split.

Kevin Gates Divorced

Renner and Gates' relationship may have been short-lived, but it still managed to stir up a great deal of controversy. When they first hard-launched it, for example, a woman named Persia came forward. She alleged that she had been in a relationship with Gates when all of this went down, accusing him of being dishonest and disregarding her feelings.

She even posted audio of her confronting the rapper over the phone. "You turned Muslim because it’s a trend, and it’s honestly a mockery to the religion," Persia said at the time. "Brittany, you preached that you don’t want to deal with a man who deals with multiple women, yet you’re dealing with one … You literally turned to Islam because you’re on your last leg."