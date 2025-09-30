It's been nearly five years since PJ Washington and Brittany Renner went their separate ways. The former pair decided to split up back in 2021, months after welcoming a child. Now, TMZ has obtained new court documents that reveal just how much the athlete has been ordered to pay Renner in child support. Reportedly, that number is $5,500 per month.

Various payments were made after a consent order was issued at the end of 2024. At the time, Washington was also ordered to pay Renner a lump sum of $130K. This was to cover "any and all existing child support accruing prior to the entry of this consent order, as well as for [Renner's] attorney's fees."

This latest information surfaces just weeks after Washington got into a nasty exchange with Renner and her mother. At the time, his-ex handed over their child, who immediately began to cry.

Brittany Renner & Kevin Gates

Brittany Renner attends the premiere screening of BET+'s New Series "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

"Pause. This is what we not gonna do," she said. "So, every time that he does this I'm gonna record it because that's not okay. This is the third time he's done it. He doesn't wanna go with you so actually show up and do something with him 'cause he does this every time." Washington pushed back, and several insults were traded.

Washington isn't the only high-profile partner Renner has had in recent months, as earlier this year, she also confirmed her relationship with Kevin Gates. The two of them even reportedly got married, though sadly, the marriage didn't last long. During an interview with Bootleg Kev in June, she revealed that the two of them had tied the knot, only to split up the following month.